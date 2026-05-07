NFC Notes: Brian Flores, Dillon Thieneman, Blake Miller, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Regarding the Bears taking first-round S Dillon Thieneman, Mike Sando of The Athletic cites one anonymous executive who said their team was “high on him” based on his ball-skills, versatility, and coverage ability.

“The safety is going to be a good player,” the executive said. “We were high on him. He is ball savvy, has some versatility from a blitz and coverage standpoint.”

Chicago drafted second-round C Logan Jones despite acquiring C Garrett Bradbury from the Patriots. One executive thinks both players are very similar.

“They’re the same guy: both undersized, tough technicians,” the executive said.

Another executive praised their addition of third-round TE Sam Roush, saying he’s a prospect who can “block all the defensive ends.”

“Chicago was really good in the run game this past year, and to get Roush to play tight end, damn, they are going to be able to run some strong-side runs,” the executive said. “This guy can block all the defensive ends.”

Lions

When speaking to people around the league, Mike Sando of The Athletic cites one anonymous executive who thinks the Lions’ addition of first-round OT Blake Miller fits into Detroit’s identity.

“They know who they are and who they want to be, so it’s more about, ‘What can you do to enhance what we already bring to the table?’” an exec said. “They needed a tackle. We have all been burned by the Clemson helmet, but Blake Miller is a good player.”

Another executive questions whether Miller will ultimately be a tackle in the NFL.

“Sewell will be good wherever he plays, but I’m not sure Miller will end up being a tackle, depending what they ask of him,” another exec said. “I do not think they got a lot better. Derrick Moore is steady, a doubles hitter. Good player, nothing dynamic about him.”

As for fifth-round CB Keith Abney, the executive compared him to a better version of former Steelers and Bengals CB Mike Hilton.

“Abney has some scrappiness to him,” the executive said. “He is like a better Mike Hilton. Chippy, aggressive, physical. He can play in the slot. He can be competitive on the outside despite his size. You’ll have to move him around to help him, but he’s a good player who is wired the right way for them.”

Vikings

The Vikings took four defensive players with their first five selections in the 2026 NFL Draft. Mike Sando of The Athletic cites one anonymous executive who thinks Minnesota’s approach is a sign that DC Brian Flores had a lot of say in their plans.

“The takeaway from the Minnesota draft is that (defensive coordinator) Brian Flores has a lot of say in the building,” an executive said.

Another executive said he was wary about first-round DT Caleb Banks, given his injury concerns.

“Caleb Banks is really talented but does not play with great desire and is hurt all the time,” the executive said. “Scares me to death.”

One executive thinks second-round LB Jake Golday is a perfect fit for Flores’ system and was intrigued to see them take Banks over S Dillon Thieneman.

“Jake Golday is a perfect scheme fit for what Flores wants to do on the edge there,” the executive said. “It’s just interesting that they chose Banks over Dillon Thieneman, who could have been their next Harrison Smith. It just felt like they were doubling down on their defensive coordinator.”