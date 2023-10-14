NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Cardinals, Lions

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy believes he can still improve and thinks there’s another level that he can reach. He explained that each time he steps out on the field he tries to prove that to himself.

“So, there’s always something that’s like, man, I could be better, you know?” Purdy said, via PFT. “And so, when I step out in the field, man, it’s like [I’m] still trying to prove to myself that I haven’t reached my full potential yet. And so, that’s like that chip that I always have on my shoulder, and no matter what everyone else is saying — man, like I know that there’s another level that I can get to and so that’s where I’m trying to get. And you know, taking it one day at a time, but never being comfortable with where I’m at.”

Purdy added that he believes the offense as a whole can also be better and they haven’t reached their full potential yet.

“We still have left stuff out there, where we can be our best and still reach our full potential,” Purdy said. “I don’t know if we’ll ever be able to reach that just because that’s like a perfect game and I don’t know if you can play an exactly perfect game in the NFL. But that’s like the standard, man, and that allows us to play really good. So, that’s what we’re always telling ourselves and, if we’re being real, yes, there is so many more mistakes and things that we can clean up and be better at. So, for us that’s like a thing that we’re excited about like we have every single week to go out and prove to be our best versions of ourselves.”

Cardinals

Chief NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy did not have a comment on the Cardinals’ alleged “culture of fear.”

“We will decline comment,” McCarthy said, via PFT.

The Cardinals officially ruled out S Jalen Thompson (hamstring) from Week 6.

Lions

Lions DC Aaron Glenn said rookie DL Brodric Martin is improving every day and is getting valuable reps in practice.

“Well, I can’t say exactly when he’s going to play, but I’ll tell you what, I like where’s at and I like how he’s improving,” Glenn said, via Lions Wire. “And that’s what we talk about with that player all the time, as far as his awareness, as far as how we play defense for the most part. Excited about that player still; I mean he’s still a big body that can move, so each week him getting the chance to go against our O-line is the best thing he can ever have.”

Glenn downplayed the comparison to DE James Houston while also not ruling out a similar trajectory and career path for Martin.

“Well, I don’t know about that. I think James Houston came out of nowhere to be honest with you,” Glenn stated. “We knew that he had talent, but man, it just – the rise that Houston had from going against our O-line, we were just talking about with Martin, was outstanding. So, we’re looking at it somewhat similar because he’s getting the chance to go against a good O-line and be able to practice those techniques that we’re teaching him.”

Glenn was more specific, adding that hand placement and lateral agility are two areas where Martin has improved thus far.

“Lateral agility for one, and he’s working after practice on that like every day. Alright, that’s the first thing; the second thing is hand placement. That’s something that’s been different for him on where he’s putting his hands. And just understanding exactly the way that we play defense,” Glenn added.