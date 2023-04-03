NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Rams, Matthew Stafford

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy spoke about his surgery and mentioned how his large brace is making his arm look robotic while he is out in public.

“The protocol is you start throwing at three months, but it all depends on how your therapy and your range of motion and everything goes up until that point,” Purdy said, via the Mercury News. “There are some boxes I have to check off first before I get to that point, but that’s the plan as of now.”

“When you first get in it after surgery, you’re in it at 90 degrees. From there, you can start opening it up to help with your range of motion,” Purdy said of the brace. “It is just to keep your arm safe when you’re out walking around or doing therapy. But at night, I can take it off and just do some normal motions by just looking at my arm.”But yeah, out in public, it looks like I have a robotic arm.” Purdy went on to say that his goal remains to win a Super Bowl as he hopes to compete for the 49ers’ starting quarterback spot. “That’s to get back to the NFC championship and win the Super Bowl,” Purdy said of his goal. “You do have to get past (the injury). But at the same time you have to sort of remember the things that happen, that make you who you are. For me, I’m not going to let something like that tear me down or anything. I’m going to learn from it and we’re going to get better.”

Cardinals

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, there’s a line of thinking in some NFL circles that the Cardinals have had a hard time trading WR DeAndre Hopkins because some potential suitors believe they’ll end up having to release him for the cap savings.

Rams

Rams HC Sean McVay is of the mindset that QB Matthew Stafford will have a strong season in 2023 after having some injury setbacks during the 2022 season.

“I think just the competitor that he is,” McVay said of Stafford via NFL.com. “He loves the game. He loves to be able to go play. He loves to go compete. I think when you look at some of the things that he had to navigate through last year, he’s motivated to come back and respond and lead. That’s what he’s done for such a long period of time. He certainly elevates everybody that he’s around. I think this is the first offseason in a long time that he’s actually feeling good. He’s been able to throw. He’s been able to kind of start his rhythm and routine a little bit earlier than previous years. He’s got a good look in his eye, and I’m glad he’s leading the way for us.”