NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

In two weeks, 49ers QB Brock Purdy will start in the Super Bowl less than two years after being the literal last pick in the 2022 draft. It’s a heck of a story when Purdy lays it all out.

“It’s been a roller coaster, really,” Purdy said via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “You finish your senior year in college. You get drafted last. Um, you think maybe there’s no shot to get drafted, then all of a sudden, there is.

“You make the team. You’re a backup. Then you’re getting thrown in. Then obviously you’re one win away from going to the Super Bowl your rookie year. You tear your arm. You go through the rehab process. You make it back.

“You go through some good times in the season. You go through some times that are tough, with the three losses we had in a row, and [four-interception] performance against Baltimore on Christmas Day. It’s a roller coaster, man. I’ve just tried to do my best to take it one day at a time and be where my feet are at, whether it’s going good or not. I’m not defined by my circumstances. More than anything, I just try to have a grateful mindset. That’s allowed me to enjoy this last year and a half.”

Rams

Jonathan Jones reports that the Rams interviewed assistant DL coach AC Carter for their vacant defensive line coach position on Monday.

Seahawks

The Seahawks announced that three of their players were added to the Pro Bowl roster, QB Geno Smith, WR D.K. Metcalf, and FB/LB Nick Bellore on special teams.