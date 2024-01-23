NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, Kyle Shanahan, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers
San Francisco survived its divisional round game against the Packers despite losing WR Deebo Samuel early to a shoulder injury. 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said it’s too early to know whether Samuel will be able to play in next week’s NFC championship.
“I don’t know yet,” Shanahan said via 49ersWebzone.com’s David Bonilla. “I mean, he tried to come back, couldn’t do it. I know he did something similar versus Cleveland, so we’ll see tomorrow.”
- Adam Schefter reports the 49ers consider it a “50-50” chance for Samuel to play against the Lions after injuring his shoulder against the Packers.
- Texas Tech CB Rayshad Williams met with the 49ers at the Hula Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)
49ers
For most of Saturday’s game against the Packers, 49ers QB Brock Purdy looked shaky and uncomfortable. But he pulled it together for a few key plays on San Francisco’s go-ahead fourth-quarter drive to propel the team to a win and a spot in the NFL championship game.
“Brock, he made some big plays in this game. Missed a couple, but leading us down on our last drive and getting the win, that’s all I can ask for,” 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said via NFL Media’s Coral Smith.
“It’s like, we had what we wanted right in front of us, so you have to clean the slate, you have to have a clean mind, and not try to force anything, take what the defense gives you, and find a way,” Purdy added.
Purdy acknowledged the rain impacted him more than he would have liked.
“Yeah, there was some times where I was dropping back and the ball’s a little wet from the grass, and yeah, sort of affected some accuracy and stuff,” Purdy said. “But dude, that’s football, so I’ve got to be better in that area.”
Seahawks
- The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar lists Seahawks TE Will Dissly and DT Bryan Mone as the two likeliest cap casualties this offseason. Mone has been hurt and Dissly has not been productive. Cutting both would save $12.9 million in cap space.
- Dugar adds Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett is unlikely to be back at his current cap figure one way or another, with Seattle likely to either restructure or cut the veteran to lower his cap hit.
- The Seahawks have a conundrum at safety, with Dugar pointing out S Jamal Adams and S Quandre Diggs are set to have the highest and third-highest cap hits of any safety in the league in 2024. However, he says Seattle puts a premium on the position and cutting both would leave holes in the starting lineup and significant dead money.
- Dugar expects the Seahawks to give OLB Darrell Taylor and CB Michael Jackson right of first refusal tenders at $2.8 million as restricted free agents, as the second-round tender is $4.6 million. Taylor is a second-round pick, so a team would have to give that up if it signed him to an offer sheet no matter what.
- Jackson is a former UDFA, so the Seahawks would risk losing him for no compensation with the original round tender. However, Dugar thinks they’re comfortable with that risk given their depth at cornerback.
