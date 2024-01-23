NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Deebo Samuel, Kyle Shanahan, 49ers, Seahawks

For most of Saturday’s game against the Packers, 49ers QB Brock Purdy looked shaky and uncomfortable. But he pulled it together for a few key plays on San Francisco’s go-ahead fourth-quarter drive to propel the team to a win and a spot in the NFL championship game. “Brock, he made some big plays in this game. Missed a couple, but leading us down on our last drive and getting the win, that’s all I can ask for,” 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said via NFL Media’s Coral Smith.

“It’s like, we had what we wanted right in front of us, so you have to clean the slate, you have to have a clean mind, and not try to force anything, take what the defense gives you, and find a way,” Purdy added.

Purdy acknowledged the rain impacted him more than he would have liked.

“Yeah, there was some times where I was dropping back and the ball’s a little wet from the grass, and yeah, sort of affected some accuracy and stuff,” Purdy said. “But dude, that’s football, so I’ve got to be better in that area.”