NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Geno Smith, Trent Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers GM John Lynch is confident that LT Trent Williams still has a lot of good football left in him and expects him to start the 2025 season fully healthy.

“No. Trent’s doing well,” Lynch said, via Around The NFL. “He had a bruise in the ankle joint and it probably took a little longer than anyone anticipated, but sometimes that happens. And the good news is, it’s taken a positive turn. Trent’s mindset is where it always is and he’s still very interested in being a great player that he is. And I think he’s still got a lot left in the tank. So, Trent’s committed as ever and we love having Trent Williams a part of us.”

Lynch added that he hopes to secure QB Brock Purdy to a long-term deal this offseason and has no intentions of moving on from him.

“Well listen, I think what we know about Brock is that he’s our guy,” Lynch said. “We’ve got, we have interest in Brock being around here for a long, long time. He’s done so much for our organization, he’s won big games. Had a little tougher task, as we all did, this year with some of the things that happened throughout the course of the year. We just never could string games where we were all together. And through that, he continued to lead, he continued to play at a high level. So, we have every interest in him being around.”

Lynch said that the team still has hopes of re-signing DT Javon Hargrave after designating him as a post-June 1 release. The team needed to clean up their cap situation in order to fit in an extension for Purdy.