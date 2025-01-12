NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Geno Smith, Trent Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers
49ers GM John Lynch is confident that LT Trent Williams still has a lot of good football left in him and expects him to start the 2025 season fully healthy.
“No. Trent’s doing well,” Lynch said, via Around The NFL. “He had a bruise in the ankle joint and it probably took a little longer than anyone anticipated, but sometimes that happens. And the good news is, it’s taken a positive turn. Trent’s mindset is where it always is and he’s still very interested in being a great player that he is. And I think he’s still got a lot left in the tank. So, Trent’s committed as ever and we love having Trent Williams a part of us.”
Lynch added that he hopes to secure QB Brock Purdy to a long-term deal this offseason and has no intentions of moving on from him.
“Well listen, I think what we know about Brock is that he’s our guy,” Lynch said. “We’ve got, we have interest in Brock being around here for a long, long time. He’s done so much for our organization, he’s won big games. Had a little tougher task, as we all did, this year with some of the things that happened throughout the course of the year. We just never could string games where we were all together. And through that, he continued to lead, he continued to play at a high level. So, we have every interest in him being around.”
Lynch said that the team still has hopes of re-signing DT Javon Hargrave after designating him as a post-June 1 release. The team needed to clean up their cap situation in order to fit in an extension for Purdy.
“We had some salary cap challenges and that was something that allowed for the post one, you can early designate it. And what I told Javon is he’s a player we really like,” Lynch said. “Same reason we went out and signed him. That hasn’t changed. He’s an impactful player. We did, we do have some challenges and so this doesn’t mean we can’t compete for his services. It allows him though, rather than waiting until post-June 1, and being S.O.L. because free agency already happened, it gives him an opportunity to go see what’s his market and that may include us. So, we’ll get into our plans. We know Javon, who he is. He’s on a good track coming back from his injury. Would we be interested in having him? Of course. Is that something we can come to an agreement on and is it something that fits in our plans? We will see. And that’s the exact conversations I’ve had with Javon.”
49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk was fined $16,619 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet) in Week 18.
Cardinals
Cardinals CB Sean Murphy-Bunting was fined $11,817 for Unnecessary Roughness, and DB Starling Thomas was fined $5,083 for the same offense in Week 18.
Seahawks
Seahawks QB Geno Smith will be seeking a new contract this offseason and HC Mike Macdonald said he plans to be involved in the discussions when it comes to the veteran quarterback.
“I want Geno to be here,” Macdonald said, via Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic. “He’s a heck of a player. The first thing always comes back to what’s best for the team. I feel like Geno is the best for the team right now. I’ll be involved with it. Ultimately, it’s not my decision, it’s a Seahawks decision. But Geno knows how we feel about him. We love him as our starting quarterback.”
Seahawks CB Tre Brown was fined $6,750 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask) in Week 18.
