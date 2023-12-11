NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Geno Smith, Trent Williams, 49ers, Seahawks

49ers

49ers LT Trent Williams offered high praise for QB Brock Purdy following the team’s Week 14 win over the Seahawks.

“He literally can make every throw and you can’t show a throw that he can’t make,” Williams said, via ESPN.com. “I get it. Everybody is slow to give him his props because nobody wants to be wrong [and say] ‘Oh, he looks like a seventh-round pick now.’ But no, I think this guy’s made of the right stuff. Every time he approaches Sunday, you can tell this is the most important game in his life and he treats every week like that. His success is not a secret and it damn sure ain’t got nothing to do with the system.”

Williams believes Purdy’s draft status is why some are unwilling to give him credit for how the team is playing.

“I know obviously with him being the Mr. Irrelevant, everybody is slow to give him his flowers because then what’s that say about a lot of scouting departments if you let a guy like this slip to Mr. Irrelevant pick,” Williams said. “I think a lot of people are slow to give him his props just because of his draft status and where he was drafted. If he was Zach Wilson, I think he’d probably be unanimous MVP, the next coming of Aaron Rodgers or somebody like that. But since he’s a Mr. Irrelevant pick, and this is what, almost two years of him putting just unbelievable quarterback play on film and it’s still guys saying, ‘Hey, I think it’s Deebo. I think it’s Trent.’ I think, yeah, that’s not realistic.”

49ers LB Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles was fined $9,940 for unnecessary roughness and LB Dre Greenlaw was fined $10,927 for unnecessary roughness.

Seahawks

The Seahawks had QB Geno Smith warm up before Sunday’s game against the 49ers, but his groin injury wasn’t ready for game action.

Pete Carroll told reporters after the game that it remains to be seen whether Smith will be able to return for their Week 15 game against the Eagles.

“He ran around a little bit and threw the ball, but he couldn’t go,” Carroll said, via Seahawks.com. “He couldn’t go in one direction with any confidence. If he could have, he would have played for sure. He was absolutely of the mindset to go, and he came out early today and went through an extensive workout. He got a lot of stuff done under control, but he didn’t have it. He didn’t have the ability to push in one direction. That’s classic for a groin injury. So, it just wasn’t the right thing to do to throw him out there under those circumstances. He didn’t call it off. He made me call him off. He wanted to go.”

“He couldn’t play today,” Carroll said. “He wanted to go out there and slug it out, but it was right to not play him. We’ll just have to go day to day and see how he goes and see how much he comes back.”

Seahawks S Jamal Adams was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct and S Quandre Diggs was fined $10,927 for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Seahawks

The 49ers continue to frustrate the Seahawks, winning again in Week 14 to push their streak to five consecutive games over Seattle, including a playoff win last season. San Francisco racked up over 500 yards of offense on a Seahawks defense that was supposed to be a strength of the team this year.

“We need consistency, bro,” Seahawks S Quandre Diggs said via the Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar. “You can play good spurts of ball, but it’s just the consistency. That’s where we struggle: consistency. It’s frustrating.”

“You can have the talent, (but) I’ve been on less-talented defenses that’s been more technique-sound and more in tune to what’s going on,” he added. “It’s cool to be talented, but I’ve played this game a long time, not by being talented; I’ve played this game by being consistent in my approach and what I do each and every week. At some point, we gotta learn from mistakes and go from there.”