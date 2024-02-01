NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Jonathan Gannon, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy scrambled five times for 48 yards in the NFC title game against the Lions, and each play was an absolute backbreaker for a Detroit defense trying to stem the comeback. Purdy’s not necessarily known as a runner but he proved he has enough juice to make some big plays when needed.

“You ever see one of those little water dragons that runs on the water?” 49ers TE George Kittle said via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “That’s what I envisioned every time he’s running [the] football. … He just is a tough kid. A lot of grit to him and he understands that when he’s playing at a high level, when he needs to play at a high level, everyone around him is better.”

“You’ve got to find a way,” Purdy added. “I feel like throughout my life I’ve scrambled and stuff here and there. Since I’ve been here, I feel like I haven’t done it a whole lot … I was just trying to keep the chains moving, keep the ball moving forward, then obviously give our team some momentum and some juice. I had to do it, so I did it.”

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon said his first year as a head coach brought a new learning experience every day.

“Learning everything new day by day,” Gannon said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “All the things that come across your desk and being new with my role, first time I’ve ever done it. I don’t think there was one biggest challenge. It’s just the day-to-day of trying to do the best job that you can.”

Gannon said he tried to self-evaluate throughout the season and adapt as things came to him.

“As I sit in the chair that I’m in, like right now, how can I impact winning in 2024? What can I do today that can impact winning, right?” Gannon said. “As you go through the year on a Monday, a Tuesday, a Wednesday, so on and so forth, how can I impact the wins and losses right now? You kind of adapt that through different weeks and as the year went on. I’m very process-driven. I have a routine, but with the staff around me helping me do this, I kind of change a little bit week to week. Not to say I do certain things every week at the same time on the same day, but I’m not afraid to adapt to what is going on in the building or what I feel needs a little more attention or less attention. I think that’s one of the things you learn the most is you can’t be afraid to get out of your comfort zone for the betterment of the team.”

Gannon often asked players for feedback to improve as a coach.

“That’s how you learn,” Gannon said. “When it [doesn’t come] from a place of criticism, [rather] it comes from a place of care, love and wanting to get better, it’s very easy to take. The guys that I’m asking that, I understand that their critique is coming from that type of place where they want to win football games, so we all have to improve.”

North Carolina Central QB Davius Richard, who participated in the Hula Bowl and HBCU Bowl, has met with the Cardinals among other teams. (Ryan Fowler)

Seahawk s

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the Seahawks have signed new HC Mike Macdonald to a six-year contract.

to a six-year contract. ESPN’s Brady Henderson says Ravens LB coach Zach Orr could be a potential defensive coordinator candidate for the Seahawks. However, he ended up being promoted to that role in Baltimore to replace Macdonald.

could be a potential defensive coordinator candidate for the Seahawks. However, he ended up being promoted to that role in Baltimore to replace Macdonald. While the Eagles were reportedly hiring Seahawks DB coach Karl Scott to their staff, 24/7 Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports he’s now expected to be retained as a senior defensive assistant under Macdonald.