NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy said the time he was able to take away from the game during the bye week did a lot for him mentally and physically.

“To be able to step away from the game, take a breather, understand where we’re at, what we have to do, was huge for me to clear my mind and then come back excited for the second half and the stretch of football that we have to play, some good football that we have to play. So I feel good,” Purdy said, via PFT.

49ers QB Brock Purdy said he did not do any throwing over the bye week and gave his elbow, which was surgically repaired in March, its first rest since last May, per Cam Inman.

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray spoke on his rehab process and said that one day he woke up and felt like he was ready to go again.

“It was crazy,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “Right at nine months, I woke up and I felt like, it feels different. I just kind of knew. I felt different. I’ve felt good for quite some time now.” Murray dismissed the notion made by Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon that it may take some time for him to find his groove again. “He told me that to my face and I kind of laughed at him,” Murray said. “I understand the thought process. But every time I touch the field, I’m trying to do my thing. That’s win and do it at a high level. I understand the thought process of ‘Take it slow, don’t be too hard on yourself.’ I missed all the reps, I missed all the camp reps, I missed all the preseason. I’ve missed all this time. I hear what he’s saying. But that’s not in my head.” Murray said he places his trust in the team doctors and if they tell him he’s ready to go, then he’s ready to go full throttle. “If I was thinking about (the knee) now I wouldn’t be out here,” Murray said. “I can’t get better if I don’t trust it…if the doctor says I’m good if (senior reconditioning coordinator) Buddy (Morris) says I’m good, then we’re good. As far as being scared, you get one day of those reps to be kind of hesitant. After that, we gotta go.” Murray added that his time away from the field and his rehabilitation process helped develop the mental aspect of the game for him. “I just feel like I gained a new level of resiliency from this,” Murray said. “I already felt like I had that chip on my shoulder, never out of anything, never down. But when you go through something like this, you find out really quick about who you are and what you’re about.”

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray said he’s staying “emotionless” ahead of his return from a torn ACL: “I’m kind of emotionless. Not trying to get too high, get too low. It’s been a long, long 10 months,” per Darren Urban.

Seahawks

Seahawks QB Geno Smith feels throwing interceptions in the last four games is a result of him “pressing” to make plays: “Trying too hard, pressing, trying to make plays when they’re not there,” per Alyssa Charlston.