NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Kyren Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes the 49ers were surprised by the way QB Brock Purdy ‘s shoulder responded last week and how it caused him to miss the loss against the Packers.

He adds Purdy has been described as either day to day or week to week by team sources and there's a lot of uncertainty still about his status this week.

When asked why the 49ers are turning to Brandon Allen instead of Joshua Dobbs , Matt Barrows of The Athletic points out Dobbs “looked rough” early on in training camp with a lot of missed passes and San Francisco felt more comfortable with Allen’s experience.

Barrows thinks the 49ers' lack of productivity on offense is related to opposing defenses not being intimidated by San Francisco's receivers and playing more aggressive man coverage as a result.

As for the possibility of trading Deebo Samuel , Barrows writes that trading or releasing Samuel before June 1 would result in $31.5 million in dead money. Trading or releasing with a post-June 1 designation would create $5.2 million in salary cap next year while generating $10.7 million in dead money for 2025 and $20.8 million in 2026.

Barrows thinks it would behoove the 49ers to get an extension deal done with Brock Purdy shortly after the end of the season, while LB Dre Greenlaw and S Talanoa Hufanga could be short-term extension options given they are both coming off of injuries.

Cardinals HC Jonathan Gannon is really excited about CB Garrett Williams and his potential as he enters the final portion of his second season in the NFL.

“I don’t like to name names and stuff like that, but this guy is playing really good football right now. Like really good football,” Gannon said, via the team’s website. “I don’t think he’s hit his ceiling yet.”

Rams RB Kyren Williams has had increased fumble issues over the last four games, losing the ball four times including two in their loss to the Eagles in Week 12. Los Angeles HC Sean McVay has addressed the issues with Wiliams but has faith he will be able to clean them up going forward.

“You certainly have those conversations and you understand it’s about being able to correct,” McVay said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “Negative experiences without teaching I think this is where you lose morale. It’s really important to be able to have teaching and let’s apply it.”

“I trust him being able to move forward. He’s always been a guy that has been mentally tough. He’s been able to respond and I think that’s going to be reflected moving forward.”

McVay said they won’t suspend WR Demarcus Robinson after his DUI arrest until the legal process plays out. (Jourdan Rodrigue)