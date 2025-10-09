NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Mac Jones, Quentin Lake, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers
- CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz reports that 49ers QB Mac Jones will likely get another start in place of QB Brock Purdy this week. However, he adds there’s no quarterback controversey and Purdy is expected to resume his role as the starter when healthy.
- Purdy did not practice on Wednesday as he works back from his toe injury. (Nick Wagoner)
- San Francisco HC Kyle Shanahan revealed they had hoped that WR Ricky Pearsall would be back to practice by now, but they are not counting on having him this week since he hasn’t gotten back on the practice field. (Wagoner)
- 49ers GM John Lynch was asked if he thinks Jones’ oblique injury will cause issues: “No, I think we feel pretty good about where he’s going to be.” (Matt Barrows)
Rams
- When discussing extension candidates he’s keeping an eye on, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes that the Rams are interested in retaining S Quentin Lake “if a deal makes sense.”
- As for coordinators who are raising their head coaching stock, Fowler names Rams DC Chris Shula as someone in the mix
Seahawks
- Seahawks HC Mike Macondald on CB Devon Witherspoon (knee), DE DeMarcus Lawrence (quad) and CB Riq Woolen (concussion): “For all three, it’s going to go later in the week in terms of play status.” (Michael Shawn-Dugar)
- The Seahawks tried out RB Evan Hull, LB D.J. Johnson, and RB Jalen White, per the NFL transactions wire.
