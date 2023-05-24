NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan told reporters that QB Brock Purdy is expected to start throwing at some point this week, with Purdy continually telling the media that he is feeling good after his surgery.

“I feel good, my arm is feeling good,” Purdy said, via NFL.com. “To say I’ll be ready at this time or this time, we are not trying to label any kind of timeline. But for sure it’s a goal to be ready by the season and if that’s the case then great, but like I said we are taking it one day at a time. We don’t want to say anything that we regret down the road or whatever.”

“For me, I just try to focus on where I am at right now. For me, it’s to get my arm healthy,” Purdy continued. “To say all these things and say you want to be this kind of guy or that kind of guy. I think in a sense it’s foolish for myself to think like that. For me, I come into work every day, trying to get my arm right. I’m trying to be around the guys and do what it takes to win. We want to win a Super Bowl here. It’s just simple as that. For me, I just do my job and everything else will fall into place.”

“We have two guys who are talented enough to be taken in the top five of the draft and we have another guy who played like it last year,” Shanahan noted.

Cardinals

When appearing on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins said he’s heard that the Patriots and Bills are among the teams interested in acquiring him based on what he’s read online, but hasn’t had direct conversation with either team.

“I’ve heard a lot of rumors of people calling,” said Hopkins. “I would definitely say the Patriots were one of the teams. Obviously, I would say the Bills were one of those teams that I heard. I didn’t have direct conversations, but just seeing what’s on Twitter, what’s on Instagram, you’ve got to pay attention to some of those things. Really, those are the only two teams that I paid attention to that I was like, ‘All right, let me see if social media’s right.’”

Hopkins said he wants to join an organization with “stable management” and a quarterback who is able to lift up the players around him. A strong defensive line is another quality Hopkins would like in his next time.

“What I want is stable management upstairs,” said Hopkins. “I think that’s something that I haven’t really had the past couple years in my career, coming from Houston and then being in Arizona. I’ve been through three or four GMs in my career. So stable management, a QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him and pushes, not just himself but people around him. I don’t need a great QB. I’ve done it with subpar QBs. Just a QB who loves the game like I do. And a great defense. I think defense wins championships. For me, I think that’s the key. You’ve got to have a great defense. You’ve got to have a great D-line.”

Rams

Rams QB Matthew Stafford told reporters that he is happy to be able to throw the ball during OTAs, something he wasn’t able to do last year.

“It’s great,” Stafford said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s nice to be able to go out there and throw and get work with the guys. At this point last year, I wasn’t throwing at all. I wasn’t really doing much, so I love playing. I love being out here so it’s nice to be able to be out here with the guys.”

“I’m just going to keep putting more sleeves on my body as years go, so just get used to it,” Stafford joked. “No, I’m fine. I’m out here. I’m good.”