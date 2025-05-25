NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Mykel Williams, 49ers, Cardinals

49ers

The 49ers took DE Mykel Williams with their No. 11 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Before his collegiate career at Georgia, Williams competed on his high school wrestling team.

His high school wrestling coach, Mike Smith, said Williams was relentless with his effort on the mat.

“He was just a dog, to be honest with you,” Smith said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “He doesn’t know what quit is. He’d just keep going until it was over.”

Williams also played basketball in high school. His father, John Johnson, thinks he had enough talent to play at a Division 2 college.

“He’d be playing Division II basketball if he’d made it his sport,” Johnson said. “And that wouldn’t have been a bad thing.”

Williams’ high school football coach, Michael Woolridge, recalled his performance in an all-star game.

“These were the top offensive linemen in the state of Georgia,” Woolridge said. “And he destroyed ’em. He absolutely destroyed ’em. I think that was a turning point. We all saw that he had size and strength, and we always knew he had a chance. But that all-star game, it was an exclamation mark. After that, it was, ‘How high can this kid go?’”

49ers

49ers QB Brock Purdy said he felt it was important to be at the team’s voluntary workouts after signing his five-year, $265 million deal.

“Being here day one was a huge emphasis for me, regardless of having a contract done or not,” Purdy said, via Nick Wagoner of ESPN. “But I had a lot of faith in my agent and the Niners that we were going to get something done. I didn’t know when exactly, but being here for phase one was huge for me.”

Purdy reiterated how grateful he is to get things done to remain in San Francisco.

“I think where we ended up was exactly where we needed to be,” Purdy said. “I’m extremely happy with where we ended and I know the Niners are, too. … However they use the cap space and all that kind of stuff, that’s not my job. My job is to now go and win games and lead this team, but I’m extremely happy and grateful for where we ended.”

San Francisco also landed extensions with TE George Kittle and LB Fred Warner. Purdy didn’t want to limit what the 49ers could do this offseason with his contract.

“We want to make sure that we’re working together with our organization and setting up everybody for success,” Purdy said. “It’s not just for me to get all the money as much as I can, but also, hey, let’s surround yourself with a great team and players and a great locker room, and all those things mattered.”

Cardinals

Cardinals fourth-round LB Cody Simon spoke about being familiar with in-helmet communication after beginning to use it following an NCAA approval in April 2024.

“It was definitely a transition,” Simon said, via the team website. “I definitely learned a lot through helmet communication, and it just makes communicating even easier and faster. We’ve done it a lot at Ohio State, and it’s something I’m ready to do here now.”

“My job is to contribute as early as possible,” Simon added, on being the voice of the defense as a rookie. “I know the game is mental as much as physical now, so I need to be ready to help at all points. They drafted me to be able to contribute early, and I know my job is to be able to go onto that field and do my job. If your younger guys aren’t trying to push to be a leader, I think your younger guys may not be trying to be the best version of themselves. I think that’s what the NFL is about. When you have that pressure from behind and you’re pushing the older guys up, I think that’s great for your team and can only make the team better.”