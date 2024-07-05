NFC Notes: Brock Purdy, Trey McBride, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers TE George Kittle had high praise of Brock Purdy, saying he’s been at the team facility every day and is “taking control of the offense” this offseason.

“He looks like the guy, which is really nice,” Kittle said, via 49ersWebZone. “He’s in the building every day. He’s the same guy every single day. He’s consistent. He’s incredibly competitive. It’s fun seeing him yell at guys when they don’t hit the route depth, if they have the wrong landmark. He’s taking control of the offense and making it his.”

Purdy said he’s studied every play from their Super Bowl loss to the Chiefs with HC Kyle Shanahan.

“We’re right there and weren’t able to finish it,” Purdy said. “So for me, I had that taste in my mouth, and then get back into the gym, start slowly, working into it. And then here, in OTAs, getting with Kyle and going over all the games that we played in, every play, and going over situational football and stuff, and taking that and actually going out on the field and running things and repping things, and throwing to the receivers. Last year, I didn’t have that, so now that I’m able to attack those kinds of things, I feel like I’ve gotten better.”

Kittle said Purdy and Shanahan had a very strong connection as play-caller and quarterback.

“It’s Kyle, and Kyle’s calling the players, but Brock’s getting guys to do what he wants them to do, which is really fun to see,” Kittle said.

Cardinals

Cardinals TE Trey McBride is hoping for a breakout season after attending Tight End University in Nashville, which is hosted by former NFL TE Greg Olsen and attended by the likes of Travis Kelce and George Kittle.

“It was cool to learn how those guys see the game,” McBride said, via Eric Williams of Fox Sports. “What they look for, what they do when they run routes — kind of see what goes on in their brain.”

“Trey McBride from Arizona is a young guy who had a great year last year and is just going to keep getting better,” Kittle noted when asked about upcoming tight ends.

McBride also spoke about building chemistry with QB Kyler Murray and has drawn praise from OC Drew Petzing.

“Kyler’s been very good about bringing guys together, working out, outside of football,” McBride added. “He’s been a great leader. And I’m super excited because this has been as close as I’ve felt this offense has been since I’ve been here… To be able to block really helps you get open more than you think. And it keeps you on the field for more plays. It’s very important and something that I embrace. To be a complete tight end in this league is very hard, but it’s something I strive to do every day.”

“We put a lot on that position, both mentally and physically,” Petzing said of McBride. “And I think he’s done a really good job of embracing that and wanting to be really good at it. Certainly, you see his skill set in the passing game. That’s always what fantasy football owners love. That’s what gets you on ‘SportsCenter’ and those types of things. But I think at the end of the day, that position for this offense to be successful requires a lot more than that. And his willingness, without question, to do some of the dirty work that’s not going to get noticed, that’s not going to put him in the headlines, has been really impressive.”

Rams

Rams DB Quentin Lake is heading into his third NFL season with plenty of expectations about his game. Lake talked about the guidance of DC Chris Shula and HC Sean McVay, and he mentioned they have been pushing him to take on a leadership role.

“Obviously I’ve had my fair share of snaps at safety, at nickel, at a bunch of different positions. But Chris Shula, our defensive coordinator, and (head coach) Sean McVay, who I think is one of, if not the best coach in the NFL, really leaned on me this offseason to kind of lead that room,” Lake said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “And that’s something that I want to do, I want to have that leadership role, have that vocal leadership in the backend to help our team win games.”

“But those are two amazing coaches that have really helped me elevate my game. And I’m just excited to obviously work with them and share the experience and the journey that they envision and that I envision for myself.”