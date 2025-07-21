NFC Notes: Bryce Huff, Kyren Williams, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers DE Bryce Huff had a list of teams that he was hoping to be traded to and San Francisco was squarely in that group.

“I had a few places in mind that I definitely was hoping to get traded,” Huff said, via ESPN. “All I was doing was just working out, just staying in my routine as best as possible. Waiting to hear that call, and thankfully it was to San Francisco, because I’m very familiar with this scheme.”

49ers DC Robert Saleh, who Huff excelled under in a Wide-9 technique, said that he’s a gifted pass rusher that teams must account for at all times.

“I think highly of him as a pass rusher,” Saleh said. “He wins at such a high rate. A lot of times when you look at pass rushers, you look at sacks. Sacks are important, they end drives, and it’s what ultimately gets these guys paid. But his disruption rate in getting the quarterback off the spot and the way he can do it. … He wins so quickly so often that coordinators have to account for his presence.”

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan likened Huff to former DE Dee Ford with his ability to get off the ball quickly.

“When you talk about just getting off the ball and how fast he does it, he will be our best get-off-the-ball guy we’ve had since Dee Ford,” Shanahan said. “It’s good to beat tackles that way but also widens tackles to help with the inside pass rush and things like that, and he affects the quarterback.”

Cardinals

Cardinals CB Garrett Williams said he’s used to being overlooked and doesn’t put too much stock into being passed over.

“I’m used to that,” Williams said, via the team’s website. “It’s something I’ve been dealing with since high school. It’s nothing new so I don’t put too much into it. From where I was in high school to where I am at now I feel like if I just keep my eyes on what really matters everything will work itself out.”

Williams figures to slide inside to the nickel with Arizona’s offseason additions at the position but he said he’s ready for the adjustment.

“I’m just ready to do whatever they ask me to do,” Williams said. “That’s one of the good things to say about myself is knowing I can do a lot of different things. Having that versatility to play corner, nickel and safety always leaves the door open for me to go wherever they need me.”

Rams

Rams RB coach Ron Gould said RB Kyren Williams showed up in great shape to the team’s off-season training activities and his explosiveness stood out.

“The first thing that stood out to us was his explosiveness,” Gould said, via the team’s website. “One of the things (I noticed) was just his ability to stay grounded through some of his runs that was really, really evident in the work that he’s put in, so really, really pleased with that.”

Gould added that Williams has taken on a leadership role and has participated in voluntary workouts, even while he discussed a new contract with the team.

“You talk about leadership, that’s what that’s all about,” Gould said, “So he’s done a great job of uniting the guys, bringing everybody together, and making sure that we all stay on the same page.”

Gould also noted that RB Blake Corum has regained the form that made the team draft him in the middle rounds of last year’s draft.

“He’s gotten his speed back, so his explosiveness has come back,” Gould said. “We had a chance to just see that, and then his ability to come out of cuts, which is something that we saw in the junior year and part of his senior year.“