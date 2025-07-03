NFC Notes: Bryce Huff, Terrance Ferguson, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

49ers

49ers DE Joey Bosa envisions DE Bryce Huff, whom the team recently acquired from the Eagles, having a resurgence moving back to the defensive line.

“He was one of the guys that I liked to really watch when he was with the Jets,” he said, via NY Times. “Obviously, it didn’t work out with the Eagles. But you take a guy who’s playing a four-down attack front and you put him as an outside ’backer, it’s not always gonna work out. He’s really elite at certain things, so we’re going to use him that way. And I’m excited to see it.”

Cardinals

Cardinals C Hjalte Froholdt is impressed with how much better G Isaiah Adams looks this year after starting the final five games at guard for the team last season.

“I think Zay has done a tremendous job,” he said, via Cards Wire. “I think he got thrown a little bit into the fire last year, and what better way than just to get tossed in there. It’s the best. You make some mistakes and learn from it, so I think that having those opportunities last year has made him such a better player this year. He’s a big strong dude. It’s nice being in there with him. He plays long. He’s smart. He’s good to communicate. He understands it, so it’s been really good to see what Isaiah has been doing so far.”

Rams

The Rams used a second-round pick on TE Terrance Ferguson to pair with TE Tyler Higbee as the veteran heads into his final year under contract. Higbee believes this tight end room is one of the most talented groups he’s been a part of on the field and looks forward to their two-tight-end sets.

“It’s honestly one of the best I’ve been a part of, I think, since I’ve been here,” Higbee said, via the team’s YouTube. “Just top to bottom, we’ve got a lot of depth. I think it might allow us to do some things, get some more 12 [personnel] on the field.”