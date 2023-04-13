NFC Notes: Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons
- ESPN’s Matt Miller, citing sources close to the Falcons, says the team is doing serious homework on the quarterback class but they’re comfortable rolling with 2022 third-round QB Desmond Ridder short of a “dream scenario” playing out in the first round.
- Miller interprets that as meaning the Falcons would take Alabama QB Bryce Young or Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud if they fell to No. 8 overall.
- He’s also heard the team plans to target wide receiver and safety on Day 2 of the draft.
- Ryan Fowler reports Oregon OLB D.J. Johnson completed a top-30 visit with the Falcons.
Panthers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says he’s heard a few things that make him think the Panthers see something pretty special in Alabama QB Bryce Young. He’s confident Young will end up being their pick at No. 1.
- Breer notes that while the Panthers have a couple more weeks to firm up their decision, he thinks they’d take Young No. 1 overall if they had to choose today.
- Breer mentions Panthers owners Dave Tepper and Nicole Tepper spent quite a bit of time with Young’s family at his pro day and Young also has reportedly made a great impression on HC Frank Reich.
- Finally, Breer notes Young performed incredibly well on the S2 cognitive test which is supposed to measure processing speed. Half the league, including the Panthers, subscribes to it and Tepper is supposedly a big believer in the results. NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah mentioned that Young actually had the highest score in the class.
- ESPN’s David Newton has heard from sources that it’s been a two-quarterback conversation for the Panthers with the top pick all along, and that Young does seem to be the favorite over Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud despite the size difference.
- ESPN’s Matt Miller reiterates he’s heard it’s between Young and Stroud from a source inside the building, and that Florida QB Anthony Richardson or Kentucky QB Will Levis aren’t serious contenders.
- Rounding out the reports, Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline continues to report Reich is a big fan of Richardson but it’s Stroud who has the biggest consensus in the building.
- Mike Kaye reports that new Panthers DT John Penisini took a break from football last season due to family reasons, not due to injuries.
- Ryan Fowler reports that TCU OL Steve Avila had a top-30 visit with the Panthers.
- Carolina is hosting TCU WR Derius Davis on a Top-30 visit. (Ryan Fowler)
- The Panthers are hosting Washington State LB Daiyan Henley for a visit, via Aaron Wilson.
- Ryan Fowler reports Oregon OLB D.J. Johnson completed a top-30 visit with Carolina.
Saints
- Jason La Canfora mentions that the Saints have “done as much work as any team on draft-eligible QBs the past four years, and they could finally grab one at No. 29.”
- ESPN’s Jordan Reid has heard the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball will be a priority for the Saints, and they could look to address needs at guard or defensive tackle with their first-round pick.
- Whichever position the Saints don’t take in the first round they could double back to in the second, per Reid. He also notes they’ve been looking at some mid-round running backs.
- Aaron Wilson reports the Saints held a private workout for UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson.
- New Orleans also conducted a private workout with UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet, per Wilson.
