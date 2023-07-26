NFC Notes: Bryce Young, Devin White, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht on LB Devin White: “There’s nothing but love for Devin. I know he’s here. I know he’s excited about showing us and showing the NFL world what kind of player he is capable of being. It’s hypothetical, but I’m assuming that he will practice on Wednesday.” (Greg Auman)

Falcons

Per Josh Kendall, Falcons HC Arthur Smith said G Matt Hennessy will get the first opportunity to start at left guard, meaning rookie G Matthew Bergeron will have to take the spot if he wants to start in his first season.

Smith on WR KhaDarel Hodge: "He's a guy who I think has earned more reps. He probably should have played more for us last year. He's a guy I think is undervalued." (Kendall)

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young has a mature mindset heading into his rookie season and knows that he must ignore expectations and focus on what he is capable of accomplishing on the field for Carolina.

“What people think and whatever other people on the outside’s expectations [are], again, I’m grateful for anyone who has an opinion; that means they care about the team, and they’re invested,” Young said, via Augusta Stone of the team’s website. “It means a lot for us, for all the people that are invested in us and as an organization, but the only real standards that I go by are the ones that we set as a team. And that’s to push each other, push ourselves every day to get better and grow as much as we can. The stuff that happens outside of that isn’t stuff that I put focus on or put my energy toward. It’s stuff I can’t control. But what I can control is trying to hold myself to that standard that we set internally in the building — and that’s trying to get better every day.”