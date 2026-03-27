NFC Notes: Bryce Young, Falcons’ Draft Visits, Panthers, Saints’ Contracts

Falcons

Panthers

Panthers QB Bryce Young is entering the final year of his rookie contract, while the organization must decide on his fifth-year option for 2027. Carolina executive VP of football operations Brandt Tilis said they haven’t had any discussions with Young’s agent about a new contract and they are still evaluating him as a quarterback.

“We haven’t had any discussions with his agent about a contract. And any that we would have, we would just keep internal anyway. It’s still the same. Still evaluating and just curious to see where it all goes and very excited about Bryce and all that he brings to us,” Tilis said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic.

The Panthers won the NFC South last season with an 8-9 record. Tilis said they are still in the process of adding to their roster, but feels they are a more competitive team now than when he arrived in 2024.

“We’re still adding good players to our roster. We are more competitive than we have been in the past, and we can just see how it plays out from there,” Tilis said.

Tilis thinks their restructuring of DT Derrick Brown‘s contract is a sign that they are becoming a contending team.

“That’s something you wouldn’t necessarily do when you’re in a full-blown build, but something that you can do as you’re continuing your ascent up the mountain.”

Saints

The Saints signed CB Chris Rumph II to a one-year, $2 million contract that includes a $785,000 signing bonus and is fully guaranteed, with a salary of $1.215 million. (Wilson)

signed CB to a one-year, $2 million contract that includes a $785,000 signing bonus and is fully guaranteed, with a salary of $1.215 million. (Wilson) The Saints included escalators in RB Travis Etienne Jr. ’s 2027–2029 base salaries, allowing him to earn an additional $250,000 for reaching 1,000 rushing yards while the team wins the NFC Championship and another $250,000 for reaching 1,000 rushing yards while the team wins the Super Bowl. (Terrell)