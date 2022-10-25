NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Brian Burns, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

The Athletic’s Greg Auman notes the Buccaneers’ biggest hole right now is obviously left guard, with second-round G Luke Goedeke struggling. He would not rule out Tampa Bay sending a late-round pick to another team to address it at the trade deadline, perhaps bringing in someone like Commanders G Andrew Norwell or Ravens G Ben Cleveland .

Panthers

Panthers QB Sam Darnold said that he’s making sure to stay prepared in case he’s called up after being designated to return from injured reserve.

“Whenever I get my opportunity I’ll be ready to roll,” Darnold said, via David Newton of ESPN. “I’m not too worried about anything else other than that.”

Darnold isn’t paying attention to fans’ requests for him to start and pointed out that opinions could quickly change without positive results.

“I’m used to it all,” Darnold said. “Whatever the fans say, they’re going to say. Don’t get me wrong. I love the fans. They’re what makes this game so great. But when things aren’t going well people are going to say a lot of different things.”

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post says it’s viewed as unlikely by other NFL teams that the Panthers trade either DE Brian Burns or S Jeremy Chinn .

or S . However, the report that they turned down two first-round picks for Burns was met with some skepticism and some theorizing that Carolina was trying to drive up the market. One official who engaged in talks with the Panthers said: “They wanted a first and a second for Burns when we spoke with them last week.”

Another GM thought that the Panthers still could be willing to trade WR D.J. Moore if a team desperate enough for a wide receiver ponied up enough, per La Canfora.

Saints

Saints HC Dennis Allen was non-committal on whether QB Jameis Winston or QB Andy Dalton would start this week.

“I think that’s a discussion that we have with the offensive staff. We’ll see where we are,” Allen said, via PFT. “I do think Jameis is getting healthier. I do think that’s a discussion we have to have. I think both of those guys will have themselves ready to play. Hopefully after we get a chance to talk about it, discuss it, we’ll have a good answer for what we’re going to do.”