NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Chris Lindstrom, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

According to Aaron Wilson, the Buccaneers’ deal to re-sign CB Jamel Dean is for four years, $52 million, and includes $24.5 million guaranteed. It also includes $29,412 in per-game active roster bonuses from 2023 through 2026.

Greg Auman mentions that RB Rashaad Penny was a potential fit for the Buccaneers and OC Dave Canales but the team did not reach out to him during the first two days of free agency.

Jenna Laine reports that the Bucs' deal with QB Baker Mayfield is for $4 million with incentives that can increase it to $8.5 million.

Falcons

Falcons G Chris Lindstrom plans to remain humble and continue working hard after securing a large contract from Atlanta this offseason.

“The only thing I can do is be incredibly grateful for Mr. [Arthur] Blank, Coach [Arthur] Smith, [general manager] Terry [Fontenot], really everybody in the building,” Lindstrom said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “That’s the stuff that really matters and I am appreciative and know that there’s responsibility with that in that I’m going to continue working as hard as I can to be the best player I can be and then also, it’s not going to change the effort and the style and everything else that I play with. None of that is going to change. But if anything, it’s more motivating after getting the contract. The cool part is I still love playing football.”

“The fact that I get to be here six more years and as it looks pretty much now that I get to spend my career here, I know that doesn’t happen to a lot of people,” Lindstrom added. “And especially to find somewhere that you love, I’m super grateful.”

Tony Pauline mentions that South Carolina CB Cam Smith has drawn interest from the Bills, Falcons, Jaguars, and Vikings.

Panthers

Panthers HC Frank Reich drew praise from another fellow former backup QB and current Jaguars HC Doug Pederson.

“I’m just happy and thrilled for Frank and his family,” Pederson said, via PanthersWire.com. “He means a lot to me. Obviously, he helped me win a championship in Philadelphia. And I knew it wouldn’t be long. He’s a great coach, he’s a great mentor, and he’s a great teacher. He played this game for a long time. So, just excited to get him outta our division and get him in Carolina.”

“He understands the mentality, he understands the mindset of a quarterback,” Pederson added. “And sometimes, that’s what it takes. He played this game, he played as a backup—like I did for so many years. I think there’s a mentality there that you can really pass on to quarterbacks, and he’s got a really good feel for that.”

Mike Kaye reports that while the status of QB P.J. Walker is up in there following the Panthers’ signing of veteran QB Andy Dalton , the team is interested in bringing him back.

Per Aaron Wilson, the Panthers' new deal with C Bradley Bozeman is for three years at $18 million and includes $10 million fully guaranteed, and a $4.92 million signing bonus.

Panthers DT Shy Tuttle's contract is for three years and $19.5 million, including a $5.42 million signing bonus and base salaries of $1.08 million, $6.5 million, and $5.3 million. His salaries in 2023 and 2024 are guaranteed and there is a $1 million roster bonus in 2025 along with a $200,000 workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)

Saints

The Saints have been linked to Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker so far this offseason. When appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, NFL analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Hooker is an underrated prospect.

“I don’t feel like there’s been enough talk about Hendon Hooker,” Jeremiah said. “He’s a good player. I think with all the age and the injury, look, you should be thinking about things in terms of four and five years in the NFL. Everything can change. If you tell me right now I’m going to get four, five, six years of really above-average, borderline, close to elite quarterback play, take it. Who cares if the guy is older? Take it man.”

Jeremiah feels Hooker would be an upgrade over Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton. This was before the team signed QB Derek Carr but they could still need a long-term option at the position.

“I feel great about him, I’m curious to see (where he goes), he’s an intriguing guy,” Jeremiah said. “I put him in my top 50, I think he’s probably in that second-round range. But I’m looking at a team, the Saints, right? You’re picking in there and he’s better than anybody you’ve got in there. I’d take him over Andy Dalton at this point in time. We already know what Jameis Winston is, good or bad or whatever. I’d take a shot on (Hooker).”

Saints QB Jameis Winston‘s reworked deal is worth $4 million with the potential of being worth up to $8 million. (Nick Underhill)