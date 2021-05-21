NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Eagles, Saints

Buccaneers

Eagles

Eagles C Jason Kelce believes second-round C Landon Dickerson has a lot to offer for their offensive line.

“He’s as advertised,” Kelce said. “He’s a big, fun guy, loves the game of football. You can tell that right away. He loves talking about football. He’s got a great personality, so I think this kid’s going to offer a lot to our room.”

As for playing under Eagles’ new HC Nick Sirianni, Kelce points out that the coach is focused on building a team culture where his players are “forming a bond” outside of football.

“He’s big on being connected,” Kelce said. “He’s big on building a culture where people are not just playing football together, but really forming a bond and being connected outside of football as well.”

