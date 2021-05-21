NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Eagles, Saints

Buccaneers
- The Athletic’s Greg Auman points out the Buccaneers guaranteed QB Blaine Gabbert $1.5 million and QB Ryan Griffin just $75,000, which is a pretty clear indication of who has the lead for the third roster spot behind Tom Brady and second-round QB Kyle Trask.
- Auman says there are five contenders for the No. 5 cornerback job who primarily will play special teams: Antonio Hamilton, Nate Brooks, Herb Miller, seventh-round rookie Chris Wilcox and undrafted rookie Cameron Kinley.
- On the defensive line, Auman notes Khalil Davis, Pat O’Connor, and Jeremiah Ledbetter are all three competing for the sixth and final spot most likely. However, it’s possible one could steal a spot from veteran DT Steve McLendon.
- Auman thinks the Buccaneers will keep nine linebackers, both inside and outside, with the ninth spot primarily seeing a role on special teams. The contenders for that are seventh-round LB Grant Stuard, LB Joe Jones, OLB Cam Gill, OLB Quinton Bell, OLB Ladarius Hamilton and UDFA OLB Elijah Ponder.
- Auman notes Tampa Bay added a lot more competition for the fourth safety spot with veterans Raven Greene and Curtis Riley coming on to battle 2020 UDFA Javon Hagan.
Eagles
Eagles C Jason Kelce believes second-round C Landon Dickerson has a lot to offer for their offensive line.
“He’s as advertised,” Kelce said. “He’s a big, fun guy, loves the game of football. You can tell that right away. He loves talking about football. He’s got a great personality, so I think this kid’s going to offer a lot to our room.”
As for playing under Eagles’ new HC Nick Sirianni, Kelce points out that the coach is focused on building a team culture where his players are “forming a bond” outside of football.
“He’s big on being connected,” Kelce said. “He’s big on building a culture where people are not just playing football together, but really forming a bond and being connected outside of football as well.”
Saints
- The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell writes that, judging from the deals signed around this time period last summer, the Saints would need to budget $2-$4 million to sign a veteran cornerback for their open No. 2 corner job.
- Some notable free agents available now who could be a potential fit include Richard Sherman, Steven Nelson, Josh Norman, Bashaud Breeland, Gareon Conley and Dre Kirkpatrick.
