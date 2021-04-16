NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ recently signed RB Giovani Bernard said the organization is “still buzzing” after its Super Bowl victory.

“You can already feel the difference, just that atmosphere as soon as I walked in the building,” Bernard said, via Nick Shook of Around the NFL. “You can tell there’s an excitement still buzzing. Obviously, you guys won the Super Bowl last year, but you can kind of tell nobody’s kind of let their guard down. Everybody’s excited for that next run and I’m just excited to be a part of that.”

Bernard said the opportunity to work with Tom Brady was something he found “really, really tough” to pass on.

“Being able to work with Tom (Brady), that in itself was something that was really, really tough for me to pass up on, just to be able to build that relationship with him,” Bernard said. “His reliance on the running back is huge, and I’m sure that’s how it is across the league. Me personally, I feel like I will always want to be an every-down back, so for me, it’s not just about the passing. For me, I really take into account the blocking, that’s a huge thing. Obviously, you want to be able to protect that investment behind you. I’ve always really relied on that.” Bernard added that his experience as a pass-catcher out of the backfield will prove beneficial with Brady.

