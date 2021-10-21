NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said that the team has no interest in trading RB Ronald Jones ahead of the deadline.

“No, not at all,” Arians said, via Kevin Patra of Around the NFL. “It’s a long season, and just that scenario that happened last year, and still with COVID — you can’t have enough good players.”

Arians believes Leonard Fournette has “found his niche” in their backfield and is glad to have him and Jones available.

“He’s fit in, he’s found his niche,” Arians said. “When RoJo got hurt he took over, and he’s not looking back. It’s hard for RoJo to get back out there unless he gets hurt. It’s nice to have both of them, that’s for sure, but he’s playing really, really well.”

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell outlines a hypothetical trade between the Buccaneers and Texans. Tampa Bay would trade a fifth-round pick and get back CB Terrance Mitchell, giving Houston draft capital while gaining depth for an injury-riddled secondary.

Falcons

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell outlines a hypothetical trade between the Falcons and Chargers with Los Angeles giving up a fifth-round pick and OT Trey Pipkins for K Younghoe Koo .

for K . Barnwell explains the cap-strapped Falcons might not want to dedicate top kicker money to Koo after his contract expires following this season, whereas the Chargers’ kicking woes are well-publicized.

Falcons DC Dean Pees thinks his play-call selection was “too long” in the Week 1 opener against the Eagles. Pees has slowly begun building it back up after tapering it down. (Tori McElhaney)

Panthers

According to the Athletic’s Joe Person, RB Ameer Abdullah ‘s deal will take a few days to finalize, which is a sign that Abdullah is not vaccinated.

‘s deal will take a few days to finalize, which is a sign that Abdullah is not vaccinated. PFN’s Tony Pauline writes the Panthers’ three-game losing streak and the struggles of QB Sam Darnold have owner David Tepper reconsidering the team’s path at quarterback.

have owner reconsidering the team’s path at quarterback. Pauline adds if Darnold continues to play poorly, Carolina could reinsert themselves into trade discussions for Texans QB Deshaun Watson right before the deadline on November 2.

right before the deadline on November 2. However, Panthers HC Matt Rhule said they are not interested in trading for Watson and that he feels “bought-in” on Darnold: “I believe Sam is going to be a great quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. I’m bought-in on Sam.” (Zack Rosenblatt)

said they are not interested in trading for Watson and that he feels “bought-in” on Darnold: “I believe Sam is going to be a great quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. I’m bought-in on Sam.” (Zack Rosenblatt) When asked if he’d be interested in the LSU coaching job after the season, Panthers OC Joe Brady responded that he’s focused on improving with Carolina. (David Newton)