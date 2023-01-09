NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles wouldn’t speculate on when C Ryan Jensen will make his return from his knee injury ahead of the playoffs. (Rick Stroud)
Falcons
- According to D. Orlando Ledbetter, the Falcons are planning a “wide search” for their new defensive coordinator and adds that two people to keep an eye on are Packers passing game coordinator Jerry Gray and LB coach Frank Bush, who called the Saints game on short notice.
- Falcons CB Casey Hayward said he’s “feeling good” and is currently undergoing a five-month recovery process. (Mike Rothstein)
- Hayward added that he wants to play at least one more season no matter what and is still under contract for 2023: “In my head, I know I want to play next year but I didn’t put a real number on it. I do know I want to play next year.” (Rothstein)
- The Falcons named Greg Beadles as their team president and former team president Rich McKay is now the CEO with GM Terry Fontenot and HC Arthur Smith reporting to him. (Rothstein)
Panthers
- Panthers GM Scott Fitterer said he will be part of the head coaching search and that there will not be a large group of candidates. (Mike Kaye)
- Fitterer added that he wants C Bradley Bozeman back and that Bozeman wants to come back. (David Newton)
- Fitterer noted that the team has the No. 9 pick in the draft and says eventually the team will have to build around a homegrown quarterback, yet isn’t committed to taking one yet. (Newton)
- Fitterer says the Panthers are in a position to go after “more explosive” guys in the draft, including a vertical wide receiver, a tight end with speed, and “ballhawks” on defense. (Joe Person)
- Panthers G Brady Christensen broke his left ankle against the Saints and is hoping to avoid surgery in order to return for training camp. (Person)
- Panthers CB Donte Jackson is “100 percent” sure he’ll be back from his torn Achilles in time for training camp. (Person)
- Panthers LS J.J. Jansen is turning 37 years old but said he has “four or five more” years in him. (Person)
Saints
- Nick Underhill reports that Saints OT Trevor Penning will have a 5-6 month recovery after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the Week 18 finale.
- Saints GM Mickey Loomis and HC Dennis Allen have already talked about the future and Allen says he didn’t need any reassurance about his job. He expects to be back. (Katherine Terrell)
