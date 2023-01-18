NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

“Never rebuild. You always reload,” Bowles said, via NFL.com. “You feel like you have a chance to win every year. You’ve just got to tweak some things from a schematic standpoint all the way around — offense, defense, and special teams. Obviously, no one ever comes back with every player on the team, so we’ll have some new faces in here. That’s just part of the game.”

Buccaneers LB Lavonte David also made a statement about wanting to return and finish his career in Tampa Bay when speaking to reporters.

“Of course,” David said when asked if he wants to return. “I’ve been here 11 years. That’s rare. I believe the only people to do that were Ronde [Barber] and D.B. (Derrick Brooks). So it’s very rare. I’m definitely appreciative of this program and we’ll just be going to see where I go from here.”