NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
Bucs HC Todd Bowles also spoke to the media and denied questions about the team needing a complete rebuild.
“Never rebuild. You always reload,” Bowles said, via NFL.com. “You feel like you have a chance to win every year. You’ve just got to tweak some things from a schematic standpoint all the way around — offense, defense, and special teams. Obviously, no one ever comes back with every player on the team, so we’ll have some new faces in here. That’s just part of the game.”
Buccaneers LB Lavonte David also made a statement about wanting to return and finish his career in Tampa Bay when speaking to reporters.
“Of course,” David said when asked if he wants to return. “I’ve been here 11 years. That’s rare. I believe the only people to do that were Ronde [Barber] and D.B. (Derrick Brooks). So it’s very rare. I’m definitely appreciative of this program and we’ll just be going to see where I go from here.”
Falcons
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes Steelers LB coach Brian Flores remains a candidate for the Falcons defensive coordinator opening and he is interested in the role, though he’s expected to be an in-demand candidate for other defensive vacancies.
- Flores has also been requested to interview with the Cardinals for their head coaching vacancy.
- The Senior Bowl announced Falcons QB coach Charles London has been selected to be the offensive coordinator of the American Team.
- According to Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, other teams and executives are approaching this offseason as if Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is available given the sudden appearance of discord between the two sides.
- If Baltimore decided to trade Jackson, La Canfora’s sources believe GM Eric DeCosta would prioritize getting him out of the AFC and adding young, proven talent, not just draft picks, potentially in the secondary.
- With that in mind, the Falcons and Panthers stand out as teams who need a quarterback and could offer a proven defensive back — CB Jaycee Horn for Carolina and CB AJ Terrell for Atlanta — a top-ten pick and probably some additional draft capital. Said one GM for another team: “That’s the kind of deal Eric makes. Really, all four teams in [the NFC South], you could see it. I just don’t think the Saints could make it work with their cap [issues]. But I think Tampa would spend, and it’s over for Brady there.”
Panthers
- The Washington Post’s Mark Maske, citing a source, reports that Panthers owner David Tepper would give former Saints HC Sean Payton “just about anything he wants” to become Carolina’s next head coach.
- However, Maske adds that it’s unclear if Payton wants the job.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler say the feeling in league circles is that while Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks will probably be a finalist for the job, Tepper really wants to make a hire with a background on offense, despite Lions OC Ben Johnson withdrawing from consideration.
Saints
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says people in league circles are monitoring New Orleans for potential staff changes on offense after that side of the ball struggled in 2022. Last year HC Dennis Allen was able to recruit OC Pete Carmichael to stay on and call plays after the departure of former HC Sean Payton.
- The Senior Bowl announced Saints QB coach Ronald Curry was selected to be the offensive coordinator of the National Team.
