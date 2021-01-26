NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Now that the Buccaneers have punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, RB Leonard Fournette can look back at his journey and be grateful. Fournette was cut by the Jaguars on the eve of the start of the season, unclaimed on waivers and then signed by Tampa Bay, going from the league’s worst team to possibly one of its best.

“It feels good just to be a Buc,” Fournette said via the team’s official transcript. “(Tom Brady) is a great one. I just thank God every day. I was crying for like 30 minutes — I was on the phone with my mom and my dad just [talking] about my journey. First, in Jacksonville, from me going to jail, from me getting cut — I think it’s a wonderful story how it’s playing out.”

Fournette’s time in Tampa Bay hasn’t been completely smooth sailing. He failed to seize the starting role and has shared touches all season, which was tough coming from Jacksonville where he was used to being the bell cow. But a cast of teammates, including Brady, RB LeSean McCoy, RB coach Todd McNair and HC Bruce Arians, helped keep Fournette’s eyes on the prize.