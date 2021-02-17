NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers DT Ndamukong Suh finally won a Super Bowl after 12 years in the league. But the 34-year-old veteran has no plans to ride off into the sunset and wants to come back and try and win another championship with Tampa Bay. It remains to be seen how much of a discount Suh is willing to accept for that opportunity, though.

“My goal is to come back and have an opportunity to go win another championship,” Suh said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “Me and Tom [Brady] spoke the other day about that opportunity, as well as with Jason Licht. I don’t know if you saw our parade celebration on that podium, Coach B.A. [Bruce Arians] said I’m not going anywhere. And he’s usually a man of his word. So I look forward to the opportunity to continue to play, especially for Tampa. And I honestly believe I have a lot of elite, great talent left in me to play. I’m not ready to hang them up yet. And my wife has given me the O.K.-that’s first and foremost, I got that permission.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler highlights QB Tom Brady, WR Mike Evans and LT Donovan Smith as candidates for extensions or restructures to help lower their cap hits in 2021 and create more cap space for the Buccaneers to retain their core.

D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution points out that Falcons K Younghoe Koo is in fact an exclusive rights free agent, not an unrestricted free agent, making it a foregone conclusion he’ll be back in 2021.

