NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler lists Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen and DL William Gholston as extension candidates, noting that he gets the feeling Tampa Bay isn’t done spending money yet. An extension for Jensen could actually lower his cap figure in 2021.

Falcons

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley matched up regularly with Dolphins CB Xavien Howard and CB Byron Jones during joint practices. Different receivers have different approaches in practice, but Ridley treated his reps against Howard and Jones with game-like intensity.

“During these joint practices, I think about it as a game,” Ridley said, via the Falcons’ team website. “I am working on my technique, but I’m going [hard]. Whatever technique I give them that rep, I don’t know what it’s going to be until I do it. I’m working on things, but I’m doing it on the fly.”

Panthers

Panthers WR Robby Anderson, who signed a two-year, $29.5 million deal on Tuesday, said it was his dream to sign with Carolina and “ideally” would like to remain there long-term.

“This is ideally (who) I want to be with for my future,” Anderson said, via the Charlotte Observer. “Since I came here it felt like I was finally in my dream.”

Anderson reiterated that he “genuinely” enjoys being a member of the Panthers.

“I feel the focus of the team, and what we’re working toward, I want to have that security to know I’m here for the long run, so I can commit to it fully. And the coaches, the organization, the city, I just genuinely love being here.”

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer expects Anderson to increase his numbers after recording 95 receptions for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns last season.

“We looked at the numbers like 95 catches and over 1,000 yards — he produces,” Fitterer said. “A lot of that is game-driven, but I expect those numbers to go up.”

Panthers HC Matt Rhule added that Anderson will be a “vital part of our offense” going forward.

“We think Robby is an outstanding player,” Rhule said. “Had a 1,000-yard season, doing things the right way. A chance for us to lock him up for several years. Excited for that opportunity. We think he’s going to be a vital part of our offense.”

