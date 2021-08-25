NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler lists Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen and DL William Gholston as extension candidates, noting that he gets the feeling Tampa Bay isn’t done spending money yet. An extension for Jensen could actually lower his cap figure in 2021.
Falcons
Falcons WR Calvin Ridley matched up regularly with Dolphins CB Xavien Howard and CB Byron Jones during joint practices. Different receivers have different approaches in practice, but Ridley treated his reps against Howard and Jones with game-like intensity.
“During these joint practices, I think about it as a game,” Ridley said, via the Falcons’ team website. “I am working on my technique, but I’m going [hard]. Whatever technique I give them that rep, I don’t know what it’s going to be until I do it. I’m working on things, but I’m doing it on the fly.”
Panthers
Panthers WR Robby Anderson, who signed a two-year, $29.5 million deal on Tuesday, said it was his dream to sign with Carolina and “ideally” would like to remain there long-term.
“This is ideally (who) I want to be with for my future,” Anderson said, via the Charlotte Observer. “Since I came here it felt like I was finally in my dream.”
Anderson reiterated that he “genuinely” enjoys being a member of the Panthers.
“I feel the focus of the team, and what we’re working toward, I want to have that security to know I’m here for the long run, so I can commit to it fully. And the coaches, the organization, the city, I just genuinely love being here.”
Panthers GM Scott Fitterer expects Anderson to increase his numbers after recording 95 receptions for 1,096 yards and three touchdowns last season.
“We looked at the numbers like 95 catches and over 1,000 yards — he produces,” Fitterer said. “A lot of that is game-driven, but I expect those numbers to go up.”
Panthers HC Matt Rhule added that Anderson will be a “vital part of our offense” going forward.
“We think Robby is an outstanding player,” Rhule said. “Had a 1,000-yard season, doing things the right way. A chance for us to lock him up for several years. Excited for that opportunity. We think he’s going to be a vital part of our offense.”
Saints
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Saints CB Marshon Lattimore really wants to sign an extension with New Orleans before Week 1 preferably and has been playing the good teammate role in a show of good faith with the organization.
- Fowler thinks the Saints ultimately extend Lattimore with something in the range of $18-$19 million a year.
- Fowler also adds the Saints are in a situation with LT Terron Armstead, as he’s in a contract year and they can’t use the franchise tag on him next offseason because of the void years on his deal. Fowler thinks the Saints might have to choose between re-signing Lattimore or the 30-year-old Armstead.
- The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell thinks Saints QB Jameis Winston almost certainly secured the starting job with his performance Monday night.
- She adds veteran CB Ken Crawley seems like the favorite to start at No. 2 corner.
- While former CFL LB Wynton McManis might not be able to crack a suddenly competitive Saints linebacker group, Terrell points out he’s played well enough to potentially have caught another team’s attention.
- Saints HC Sean Payton‘s praise for RB Tony Jones bodes ill for veteran RBs Latavius Murray and Devonta Freeman, one or more of whom could be cut next week per Terrell.
- Saints WR Kevin White had an ignominious start to his tenure in New Orleans which Terrell says could hurt his chances of making the roster or practice squad, dropping two passes on Monday night.
- Nick Underhill reports that Saints DT Jalen Dalton sustained a fully torn triceps and is scheduled to undergo surgery. Underhill mentions that Dalton partially tore his triceps last season and also missed the year.
- Saints TE Nick Vannett is expected to miss 2-4 weeks due to a knee injury. (Fowler)
- Fowler mentions that Vannett had tests done after Monday’s preseason game and avoided major damage.
- Saints TE Adam Trautman is scheduled to see a foot specialist on Thursday and the initial expectation is for him to miss 1-3 weeks. (Underhill)
- Saints TE Garrett Griffin is expected to be ready for Week 1 after missing Monday’s preseason game.
- The Colts and Saints also put waiver claims on Patriots TE Kahale Warring, but New England had a higher priority. (Field Yates)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!