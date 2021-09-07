NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Mike Evans said the offense is going to be better than last year in year two with QB Tom Brady.

“We’re miles ahead of what we were last year,” Evans said, via Pro Football Talk. “Not just me and his connection, but the whole team, the whole offense. It’s really exciting and hopefully we can do something really special this year.”

Evans added he still has areas of improvement in his game.

“I always try to work on YAC,” Evans said. “I always try to work on that and be in the best shape possible because if I’m in good shape and I’m healthy, I feel like I’m the best receiver on the planet. I just try to work on that mainly.”

ESPN’s Jenna Laine lists Buccaneers RB Giovani Bernard as a potential breakout player in 2021. He’s exactly the type of reliable pass-catching back this offense missed in 2020.

as a potential breakout player in 2021. He’s exactly the type of reliable pass-catching back this offense missed in 2020. According to the Athletic’s Greg Auman, WR Chris Godwin was limited in practice with a quad injury.

was limited in practice with a quad injury. Buccaneers HC Bruce Arians said S Jordan Whitehead will not play on Thursday. (Auman)

Falcons

ESPN’s Mike Rothstein lists Falcons CB AJ Terrell as a potential breakout player in 2021, expecting him to build off a solid rookie year and become a Pro Bowl-caliber player.

Panthers

ESPN’s David Newton lists Panthers DE Brian Burns as a potential breakout player in 2021, as the team added more pass rush help to prevent opponents from focusing on Burns too much.

as a potential breakout player in 2021, as the team added more pass rush help to prevent opponents from focusing on Burns too much. The Panthers have waived RB Darius Clark with an injury settlement. (Person)

Saints

ESPN’s Mike Triplett lists Saints WR Marquez Callaway as a potential breakout player in 2021, as he’s looked legitimate with the opportunity given to him by injuries in New Orleans receiving corps.

as a potential breakout player in 2021, as he’s looked legitimate with the opportunity given to him by injuries in New Orleans receiving corps. NOLA.com’s Jeff Duncan points out the Saints have a league-high 14 former undrafted free agents on their roster right now, which is an indication of how they’ve had to build given their cap strategy.

Saints HC Sean Payton says QB/TE Taysom Hill will not be the primary backup quarterback on gamedays as that’s a lot to add to his plate in addition to his all-purpose role: “Because of Taysom and his role and his flexibility if you will, we look at it a little differently. He’s got so much versatility. It’s hard to go into game day saying he’s going to do these things and also be the backup QB.” (Luke Johnson)