NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers CB Carlton Davis said practicing against Tampa Bay’s wide receivers has made him a better corner. “Every camp, I’m really blessed to be able to go up against Mike, Chris, we added AB, even all the other receivers,” Davis said, via Greg Auman. “We have so much of a diversity with our receivers as far as quick, big, possession, strong. Just going up against those guys was great for me because it allowed me to work my technique, to get some game-like plays and reps in during this time where you’re developing and you’re trying to get back into the groove of the season. Those guys take no plays off.” Davis added he believes he is up there with the best corners in the game. “If you check the numbers, check the stats, check the film, I’m second to none,” Davis said. “I’m going to just keep holding it down, playing for my teammates, playing for the city and keep doing what I do. However it shakes out is however it shakes out, but I know at the end of the day, I know what I did. I can pull up stats, film, whatever. The players know, and if they don’t know, they will know.”

Falcons

The Falcons set their 53-man roster and initial practice squad last week. But they’ve already made a handful of moves to tweak it and many, many more are expected as GM Terry Fontenot puts his stamp on the team.

“This roster is going to change, a lot,” Fontenot said via Tori McElhaney of the team website. “We say all the time that it’s not like players are on scholarship, that, once you make the final 53, it doesn’t mean you’ve made the roster for the entire year. We’re going to constantly look to upgrade, look to make changes.”

The Falcons hosted six players for workouts on Tuesday including LS Beau Brinkley, K Elliott Fry, LS Brian Khoury, P Simon Laryea, P Colton Schmidt, and K Brandon Wright. (Aaron Wilson)

Panthers

With Panthers G John Miller out for 10 days due to a positive COVID test, G Dennis Daley will get his opportunity with the Panthers starting unit.

“I’m really comfortable with Dennis. I feel like he should be starting. He has the skill set of a starter,” Panthers HC Matt Rhule said, via The Athletic’s Joe Person. “He’s just had some bumps along the way — some good, some bad. He had the birth of a child, which is wonderful. Just some different things have caused him to miss some things. But he has his opportunity.”

Daley, who played right tackle at South Carolina, received some advice from former Panthers OG Trai Turner to help with his adjustment to the interior of the line.

“At guard, everything happens quicker. At tackle, you get a few yards before you actually engage with the opponent,” Daley said. “So at guard, he taught me how to shoot the hands real early. You’ve got to be accurate. You’ve got to be anchored and you’ve got to be very grounded when you play inside.”

The Panthers hosted CB De’Vante Bausby and CB John Brannon for workouts on Tuesday. (Aaron Wilson)

Saints

Saints HC Sean Payton said RB Tony Jones has earned his spot on the roster: “He battled and earned that spot.” (Nick Underhill)

said RB has earned his spot on the roster: “He battled and earned that spot.” (Nick Underhill) Regarding recently cut RB Latavius Murray, Payton said the veteran has been a “good teammate” for them: “He’s given us a lot of good snaps and been a good teammate.“