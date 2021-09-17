NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ QB Tom Brady joked with the media about thinking he can play until the age of 50.

“Wow, seems to be a really hot question lately,” Brady said during an episode o fTommy & Gronky. “Can Tom Brady play ’til 50? Like, 50 years old? Fifty. I don’t find it so difficult. Plus, in Florida, it’s kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can. I think it’s a yes.”

Buccaneers’ HC Bruce Arians said RB Ronald Jones will start against the Falcons on Sunday, but added that all of his top three running backs are considered starters. (Greg Auman)

Rick Stroud notes that Buccaneers CB Sean Murphy-Bunting doesn't require surgery after dislocating his elbow in Week 1 but his timetable of recovery is still unclear.

Falcons

When asked about the Falcons’ Super Bowl LI loss to the Patriots in 2017, QB Matt Ryan said the game does not weigh on his mind and it has “no bearing” on Week 2.

“Of course we want to win. It’s not going to make up for that,” Ryan said, via Michael Rothstein of ESPN. “You know, it’s one of those things. It’s part of your past, it’s part of what happened. But it’s got no bearing on this week.”

Ryan said you have to be mentally tough as a quarterback similar to Buccaneers QB Tom Brady, who Atlanta is set to face in Week 2.

“Tom’s the same kind of player. Regardless of how games shake out, he’s mentally tough and does a great job of staying in the present and operating at a high level,” Ryan said. “So you know you have to be at the same level on your side. But it’s about their defense. The defense they are playing with creates a lot of issues for us and we’ve got to find ways to attack it.”

Saints

Saints HC Sean Payton said there’s a chance for some of their six coaches on the COVID-19 list to return in time for Week 2’s road game at Carolina. (Katherine Terrell)

Payton mentioned that coaches underwent tests on Friday and the results come back in the evening. They would be eligible to return if their rapid tests on Saturday morning are negative.

As for the status of Saints CB Marshon Lattimore (hand), Payton said he will likely be a game-time decision. (Mike Triplett)

Former Saints' OL Jermon Bushrod has been filling in for TE coach Dan Roushar who is away from the facility due to COVID-19. (Luke Johnson)

has been filling in for TE coach who is away from the facility due to COVID-19. (Luke Johnson) The Saints ruled out the following coaches for Week 2’s game due to COVID-19 protocols: Jim Chaney (offensive analyst), Declan Doyle (offensive assistant), Phil Galiano (assistant special teams), Curtis Johnson, Brendan Nugent, Dan Roushar and Joel Thomas (running backs).

OUT for Week 2: LB Kwon Alexander (elbow), DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), LB Chase Hansen (groin), C Erik McCoy (calf), LB Pete Werner (hamstring)

for Week 2: LB Kwon Alexander (elbow), DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), LB Chase Hansen (groin), C Erik McCoy (calf), LB Pete Werner (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE for Week 2: S Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (knee), DE Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), CB Marshon Lattimore (hand), S P.J. Williams (back)