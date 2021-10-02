NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Falcons

Trending dangerously close to bust status, Falcons CB Isaiah Oliver appears to have potentially saved his career by moving inside to nickel corner for Atlanta. It’s early but Oliver has been one of the bright spots on a generally poor Falcons defense through three games under new DC Dean Pees.

“He had a lot of the same traits those guys have, which is good for our system,” Pees said via ESPN’s Michael Rothstein. “Because then I didn’t have to change the system just because I have a different guy inside that can’t do those things. I thought he could do those things.”

The Falcons hosted DE John Daka for a workout on Friday. (Doug Kyed)

Saints

Saints’ owner Gayle Benson revealed that upon her death, the team will be sold and the proceeds will be donated to local charities in Louisiana.

“I can’t take it with me,” Benson told the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “God gives us gifts, and this is a gift. I am a steward for this [organization]. And we help other people with it. My wish is to scatter all the good and gifts that God and Tom have given me to this city and community.”

Saints elevated WR Kenny Stills and OT Jordan Mills to their active roster. (NFLTR)

and OT to their active roster. (NFLTR) Saints activated OL Will Clapp from injured reserve.