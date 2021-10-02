Saints Elevate WR Kenny Stills & OT Jordan Mills, Activate OL Will Clapp From IR

The New Orleans Saints elevated WR Kenny Stills and OT Jordan Mills to their active roster for Sunday’s game and activated OL Will Clapp from injured reserve, according to Nick Underhill.

Stills, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Saints back in 2013. He spent two years in New Orleans before he was traded to the Dolphins in return for a third-round pick that became CB P.J. Williams and LB Dannell Ellerbe.

Miami later traded Still to the Texans last year. He was in the final year of his four-year, $32,000,000 deal and stood to make a base salary of $6,975,000 for the 2020 season when Houston waived him last year and he eventually signed on to the Bills’ practice squad before being added to their active roster.

The Saints signed Still to their practice squad a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Stills appeared in 11 games for the Texans and caught 11 passes for 144 yards receiving and one touchdown.