NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich says not to expect the offense to look too much different now that Bruce Arians is stepping even further back. Leftwich has essentially run the offense for a couple of seasons now and refuted the reports that Arians was tossing things out of the game plan.

“Probably not [much change] from an offensive game plan standpoint, and I don’t think that’s new,” Leftwich said, via NFL.com. “I remember last year you guys talking about ‘red line.’ That’s never happened. I don’t know where that came from. That is not what he’s ever done, I think. The good thing with B.A. and him knowing me, I would struggle with that. I would struggle myself with that. And nobody was telling B.A. what to call, either. So, he understands that. So that type of stuff, it will be the same as 2019. I guess I’m an offensive coordinator with an offensive-minded head coach, so guys think [the head coach is leading the offense]. But it was never nothing even close to that from the time I walked in, in 2019 with Jameis [Winston], it’s been me full-go. I’m just no-risk-it, no-biscuit, too. Same thing, same thing. Nothing will change. Everything should be status quo.”

“I don’t see too many changes coming. Each year is different, though,” Leftwich continued. “Will there be some subtle changes? I think it is every year, according to what personnel truly ends up out there each week, but we’re going to try to do the best thing to put us in position to score points and win football games. Whatever we can do from an offensive standpoint to help us win, we’ll try to do that. Don’t really matter to me how we get that done.”

The Buccaneers are one of the teams that has reached out to RB Ty’Son Williams after the Ravens rescinded his ERFA tender. (Greg Auman)

Falcons

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall writes he thinks the Falcons are going to give their collection of younger players and veteran dart throws, including G Jalen Mayfield , C Matt Hennessy , OL Drew Dalman , OT Kaleb McGary , OL Germain Ifedi and OL Rashaad Coward a season to develop and try and prove themselves along the offensive line.

, C , OL , OT , OL and OL a season to develop and try and prove themselves along the offensive line. But he points out the Falcons are projected to have dramatically more cap space in 2023 and are well-positioned to stabilize the line with veteran additions if needed.

Kendall doesn’t know of any succession plan for 72-year-old DC Dean Pees, who came out of retirement last year to coach the defense. However, he adds he doesn’t think Pees is ready to step away for a couple more years.

Saints

Amie Just of the Times-Picayune reports Saints S Tyrann Mathieu ‘s deal with New Orleans includes two voidable years on the end to spread out the cap hit. He’ll count $3.4 million against the cap in 2022.

‘s deal with New Orleans includes two voidable years on the end to spread out the cap hit. He’ll count $3.4 million against the cap in 2022. The Athletic’s Katherine Terrell notes the Saints didn’t really like any of the quarterbacks in this year’s draft class, hence their decision to skip it completely.

Right now current starting QB Jameis Winston is on a two-year deal, and while his deal isn’t guaranteed for anything besides injury in Year 2, Terrell points out the Saints don’t have a first-round pick in 2023 which would impact their ability to replace him.

is on a two-year deal, and while his deal isn’t guaranteed for anything besides injury in Year 2, Terrell points out the Saints don’t have a first-round pick in 2023 which would impact their ability to replace him. Ideally the Saints view OT James Hurst as the swing tackle to back up both sides, per Terrell. But if first-round LT Trevor Penning isn’t ready to start right away, they’ll turn to Hurst.