NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB coach Clyde Christensen said 2021 second-round QB Kyle Trask would have a chance to compete with Blaine Gabbert for the backup job, but didn’t sound optimistic about his chances. Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles confirmed there will be a competition and at the very least didn’t sound as skeptical as Christensen.

“There’s competition everywhere, so there will be competition at that spot as well,” Bowles said via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times. “(Gabbert) finished the season at No. 2. We like Blaine. Trask is going to get his chance to play and compete and if he’s better, he’ll be No. 2. If he’s not, he won’t be. But he will have a chance to compete. He knows that, and everybody knows that.”

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles says there is no timetable on the potential return of TE Rob Gronkowski , who remains undecided about suiting up again in 2022. (Rick Stroud)

Jenna Laine) The Buccaneers have hired former Mississippi State LB DeAndre Ward as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. (Greg Auman)

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith on the trade with the Raiders for WR Bryan Edwards: “He’s a guy who can win outside 1-on-1 and certainly has shown he can play in traffic inside the numbers. This guy has made big plays. He’s not even 23 years old. When I was at the previous spot, we really liked him coming out.” (Josh Kendall)

Saints

Per ESPN’s Mike Triplett, Saints HC Dennis Allen said he’s heard from all his neighbors about their signing of WR Jarvis Landry , who’s from Louisiana and played at LSU: “He has obviously been a really good player in our league. He’s a guy that can move the chains. And we feel like he’s guy from a character standpoint, from a leadership standpoint, we can use.”

