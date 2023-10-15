NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers OC Dave Canales said Baker Mayfield is showing “great vision,” which allows them to give him a lot of passing options.

“One thing about Baker, he has great vision and fast eyes, so getting guys moving is a good thing,” Canales said, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. “Bake will find someone.”

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht said Mayfield wants to “resurrect his career” in Tampa Bay.

“He has an eternal chip on his shoulder,” Licht said. “Now he wants to resurrect his career. Everybody was counting him out and saying he sucks.”

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles isn’t surprised by Mayfield’s production.

“I knew what I was getting,” said Bowles. “Sometimes the hottest name isn’t the best name.”

Falcons

Falcons HC Arthur Smith following the Week 6 loss: “Communication hasn’t been an issue. It was today. Some of our operations weren’t that clean… We need to fix that and we will.” (Tori McElhaney)

Falcons Drew Dalman was fined $6,301 for unnecessary roughness in Week 5.

Saints

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore was fined $16,391 for unnecessary roughness in Week 5.