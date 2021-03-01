NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Saints, Drew Brees

Buccaneers
- The Athletic’s Greg Auman notes the Buccaneers have enough young depth at receiver to where they won’t need to overextend to re-sign WR Antonio Brown. However, re-signing in Tampa Bay makes a lot of sense for Brown to finally find some stability and an environment he can succeed in.
- Auman thinks the Buccaneers will prioritize re-signing K Ryan Succop given the much-needed stability he provided at a position that’s been a question mark for a while.
- He’s also relatively optimistic the Buccaneers will be able to keep TE Rob Gronkowski and DT Ndamukong Suh for less than they made last year.
- Buccaneers DE William Gholston played well enough in 2020 to potentially stave off being a cap cut this offseason, per Auman.
- Auman writes Tampa Bay’s top need this offseason is reinforcing the front seven, specifically outside linebacker and defensive line. He also highlights Patriots RB James White as a potential free-agent target to give Tampa Bay a legit pass-catching back.
Falcons
- According to Justin Melo, Louisville RB Javian Hawkins has met with scouts from the Falcons.
- Syracuse DB Trill Williams has met virtually with the Falcons, and it is unclear what position he will play in the NFL as some teams like him as a safety and other teams see him as a cornerback. (Justin Melo)
- Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble has met virtually with the Falcons. (Justin Melo)
Saints
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport wouldn’t be shocked to see the Panthers trade QB Teddy Bridgewater to the Saints prior to reaching free-agency given that there’s “mutual respect” between him and New Orleans.
- The Panthers have been linked to a number of quarterback options this offseason, so it’s possible that Bridgewater could either be traded or released at some point.
- Rapoport points out that this would depend on whether the Saints value Jameis Winston enough to re-sign him.
- Syracuse DB Trill Williams has met virtually with the Saints, and it is unclear what position he will play in the NFL as some teams like him as a safety and other teams see him as a cornerback. (Justin Melo)
- Notre Dame TE Tommy Tremble has met virtually with the Saints. (Justin Melo)
- Potential first-round Northwestern CB Greg Newsome has met with a host of teams virtually ahead of the draft, including the Saints. (Justin Melo)
- Missouri S Joshuah Bledsoe has a virtual meeting scheduled with the Saints. (Justin Melo)
- After meeting with every team at the Senior Bowl, Auburn LB KJ Britt has had an additional further virtual meeting with the Packers. (Justin Melo)
- Auburn WR Anthony Schwartz has met/will meet virtually with the Saints. (Justin Melo)
Drew Brees
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks Saints QB Drew Brees and his trainer are just messing with people with the video of his workout sparking speculation he was thinking about not retiring this offseason. However, if Brees is willing to play for the minimum salary that he’s already renegotiated his 2021 contract to, Breer wouldn’t rule anything out.
- Nick Underhill reports the expectation is still that Brees will retire and he’s just taking his time on the announcement.