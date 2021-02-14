NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Falcons, Washington

Buccaneers

Buccaneers S Jordan Whitehead said he labored his way back from a shoulder injury sustained in the NFC Championship game in order to play in Super Bowl 55.

“I just started grinding that week, pushing it just to get my strength back and my mobility back,” said Whitehead, via Greg Auman of The Athletic. “Playing in the Super Bowl is a dream, so whatever it took to get out there this week, they pushed me. The strength team, the coaches, the trainers, they all pushed me, little bit by little, every day. It started painful, and it was a long two weeks.”

Whitehead mentioned that he felt comfortable enough to return after participating in the opening practice of Super Bowl week.

“I knew after that practice I was good to go,” said Whitehead. “I had no contact, but I was running around, feeling fine with the harness on. Once I was OK with that, I said if I had to use my right shoulder to get tackles and get through it, I’m going to do what I have to do.”

Washington

Ron Rivera and Marty Hurney have reunited again in Washington, though things are a little bit different than their time in Carolina. Rivera is still the head coach but he has much more authority over personnel than he did when he collaborated with a general manager with the Panthers. And Hurney is a senior executive, with the general manager title going to Martin Mayhew. However, the role will suit his strengths, as he’ll be doing a lot of college scouting and continuing to collaborate with Rivera.