NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Giants, Panthers

“I liked Baker when he was coming out,” Bowles said. “We kind of hit it off when I was with the Jets. I went down to Oklahoma and we had this vibe between us. And not to say he had the strongest arm and everything else, but he’s a leader. He has great understanding of the football game. He knows where to go with the football. And he has moxie. He’s a guy’s guy. The players love to be around him, and they will fight for him because he’s a winner. He’s won on a lot of different levels, so you like that about him coming in. I thought the way we were trying to run our offense this year, the style of offense we were trying to run, I thought he was a perfect fit for it. So, between him and Trask, I have no doubt that one of them will come out and be successful.”

Giants

Giants owner John Mara said he’s reminded HC Brian Daboll to remain humble and focused.

“We kid him, I mean, right now, he’s Bono walking around New York City,” Mara said, via SiriusXM NFL Radio. “But I’ve told him, I’ve said, ‘In this business, it doesn’t take long to go from Bono to Bozo. So don’t get your head too big right now.’ But he has been great.”

Panthers

Florida QB Anthony Richardson made his case to become the first-overall pick in April’s draft, explaining that he’s worked hard to improve his craft and had his arm strength on full display.

“I’m a workhorse,” Richardson said, via the team’s website. “I’m going to work to be the greatest. I’m going to continue to work. A lot of people would say I have a lot of things to clean up, so I’m definitely going to try to clean those things up. And I did hit the roof.”

Panthers GM Scott Fitterer believes that Richardson isn’t as much of a project as people make him out to be, explaining that he possesses the tools needed to be a great quarterback.

“Obviously, he’s got a ton of talent, a lot of upside,” Fitterer said. “The more you play, the better it’s going to be, as far as processing and timing. But he’s got everything to work with…He’s more than a project; he’s a really good player.”

Fitterer added that Richardson’s arm talent was on full display and showed the ability to make every throw.

“Tremendous arm strength,” Fitterer said. “(He) made every throw, showed touch, showed timing, showed everything we needed to see.”

Panthers HC Frank Reich also sees the upside in Richardson. He believes that he’s capable of improving his game quickly and has a ton of room to grow.