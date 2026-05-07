Buccaneers Signing First-Round DE Rueben Bain Jr.

Rick Stroud reports the Buccaneers are signing first-round DE Rueben Bain Jr. to his rookie deal.
Bain is the Buccaneers’ first draft pick to sign his rookie deal. Here’s a full look at their draft class:
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|15
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|DE
|Signed
|2
|46
|Josiah Trotter
|LB
|3
|84
|Ted Hurst
|WR
|4
|116
|Keionte Scott
|CB
|5
|155
|DeMonte Capehart
|DT
|5
|160
|Billy Schrauth
|G
|6
|185
|Bauer Sharp
|TE
Bain, 21, was a three-year starter for the Hurricanes and was a three-time All-ACC selection, including first-team in 2025. He was named the defensive rookie of the year in 2023 and was the ACC defensive player of the year in 2025. He was also the Ted Hendricks award winner in 2025 as the nation’s top defensive end.
The Buccaneers used the 15th overall pick in the first round of the 2026 draft on Bain. He’s projected to sign a four-year, $23,760,590 rookie deal with a $13,740,428 signing bonus and a fifth-year option.
Throughout his three-year career at Miami, Bain appeared in 38 games, making 36 starts. He tallied 121 total tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, 20.5 sacks, four forced fumbles, three passes defended and an interception.
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