Panthers Signed Six Draft Picks

The Carolina Panthers have signed six of their seven draft picks to rookie contracts, according to Joe Person.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|19
|Monroe Freeling
|T
|Signed
|2
|49
|Lee Hunter
|DT
|3
|83
|Chris Brazzell II
|WR
|Signed
|4
|129
|Will Lee III
|CB
|Signed
|5
|144
|Sam Hecht
|C
|Signed
|5
|151
|Zakee Wheatley
|S
|Signed
|7
|227
|Jackson Kuwatch
|LB
|Signed
Freeling, 21, was a four-star recruit and the fifth-ranked offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class out of Charleston, South Carolina. He committed to Georgia and remained there for three seasons, earning Second-Team All-SEC honors in 2025.
He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $21,210,742 that includes an $11,885,992 signing bonus.
In his collegiate career, Freeling appeared in 37 games over three years at Georgia and made 18 starts at left tackle.
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