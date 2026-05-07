Panthers Signed Six Draft Picks

The Carolina Panthers have signed six of their seven draft picks to rookie contracts, according to Joe Person.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 19 Monroe Freeling T Signed 2 49 Lee Hunter DT 3 83 Chris Brazzell II WR Signed 4 129 Will Lee III CB Signed 5 144 Sam Hecht C Signed 5 151 Zakee Wheatley S Signed 7 227 Jackson Kuwatch LB Signed

Freeling, 21, was a four-star recruit and the fifth-ranked offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class out of Charleston, South Carolina. He committed to Georgia and remained there for three seasons, earning Second-Team All-SEC honors in 2025.

He’s projected to sign a four-year rookie contract worth $21,210,742 that includes an $11,885,992 signing bonus.

In his collegiate career, Freeling appeared in 37 games over three years at Georgia and made 18 starts at left tackle.