Giants Signed Four Draft Picks

By
Tony Williams
-

The New York Giants have signed four draft picks to rookie contracts on Wednesday, including WR Malachi Fields, according to Dan Duggan.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 5 Arvell Reese LB  
1 10 Francis Mauigoa G  
2 37 Colton Hood CB  
3 74 Malachi Fields WR Signed
6 186 Bobby Jamison-Travis DT Signed
6 192 J. C. Davis T Signed
6 193 Jack Kelly LB Signed

 

Fields, 22, was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and signed with the University of Virginia. He transferred to Notre Dame in 2024 before the 2025 season. He was named a third-team All-ACC selection in 2024 and honorable mention All-ACC in 2023.

The Giants selected Fields in the third round of the 2026 draft. He is projected to sign a four-year, $7,232,350 rookie contract that includes a $1,719,812 signing bonus.

Throughout his five-year collegiate career, Fields appeared in 48 games and caught 165 passes for 2,479 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply