Giants Signed Four Draft Picks

The New York Giants have signed four draft picks to rookie contracts on Wednesday, including WR Malachi Fields, according to Dan Duggan.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 5 Arvell Reese LB 1 10 Francis Mauigoa G 2 37 Colton Hood CB 3 74 Malachi Fields WR Signed 6 186 Bobby Jamison-Travis DT Signed 6 192 J. C. Davis T Signed 6 193 Jack Kelly LB Signed

Fields, 22, was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and signed with the University of Virginia. He transferred to Notre Dame in 2024 before the 2025 season. He was named a third-team All-ACC selection in 2024 and honorable mention All-ACC in 2023.

The Giants selected Fields in the third round of the 2026 draft. He is projected to sign a four-year, $7,232,350 rookie contract that includes a $1,719,812 signing bonus.

Throughout his five-year collegiate career, Fields appeared in 48 games and caught 165 passes for 2,479 yards and 16 touchdowns.