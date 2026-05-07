Giants Signed Four Draft Picks

The New York Giants have signed four draft picks to rookie contracts on Wednesday, including WR Malachi Fields, according to Dan Duggan.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|5
|Arvell Reese
|LB
|1
|10
|Francis Mauigoa
|G
|2
|37
|Colton Hood
|CB
|3
|74
|Malachi Fields
|WR
|Signed
|6
|186
|Bobby Jamison-Travis
|DT
|Signed
|6
|192
|J. C. Davis
|T
|Signed
|6
|193
|Jack Kelly
|LB
|Signed
Fields, 22, was a three-star recruit coming out of high school and signed with the University of Virginia. He transferred to Notre Dame in 2024 before the 2025 season. He was named a third-team All-ACC selection in 2024 and honorable mention All-ACC in 2023.
The Giants selected Fields in the third round of the 2026 draft. He is projected to sign a four-year, $7,232,350 rookie contract that includes a $1,719,812 signing bonus.
Throughout his five-year collegiate career, Fields appeared in 48 games and caught 165 passes for 2,479 yards and 16 touchdowns.
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