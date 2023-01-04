NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Jim Harbaugh, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- When asked if Buccaneers C Ryan Jensen (knee) could play in Week 18, HC Todd Bowles responded that it doesn’t look like he’ll be available and they’ll evaluate him this week: “Not at this time. We’ll see how the week goes.” (Greg Auman)
- Bowles indicated Blaine Gabbert would fill in for Tom Brady if he exits Week 18’s game, while Kyle Trask would replace Gabbert if the primary backup leaves Sunday’s game. (Rick Stroud)
- The Buccaneers worked out four players on Tuesday including DT C.J. Brewer, LB T.J. Brunson, LB Khalan Tolson and K Jake Verity. (Aaron Wilson)
Panthers
- The Athletic’s Joe Person writes it’s hard to gauge how interested in each other the Panthers and Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh are. Person notes Panthers owner Dave Tepper may have had a discussion with Harbaugh as a trial balloon to see how the fanbase would react.
- Meanwhile, Harbaugh could have options with multiple NFL teams interested in interviewing him. It’s not clear where the Panthers would rank on his list if they offered him a job.
- Harbaugh’s also not ready to commit to leaving Michigan, although he certainly didn’t sound as definitive as he did last year: “Although no one knows the future I think I will be coaching Michigan next year.” (Will Kunkel)
- Panthers interim HC Steve Wilks said practice squad WR Preston Williams could be promoted and earn playing time in Week 18. (Mike Kaye)
Saints
- Saints CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring) has been ruled out from Week 18. (Nick Underhill)
