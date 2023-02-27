NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Kyle Trask, Falcons, Desmond Ridder, Saints

Buccaneers

According to Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles told potential offensive coordinator candidates that QB Kyle Trask would be given the chance to earn the starting job.

Falcons HC Arthur Smith was unwilling to name a starting quarterback for next season but noted that the team is excited about QB Desmond Ridder.

“We’re not naming any starters right now,” Smith said, via AtlantaFalcons.com. “There are a lot of things that can happen. We’re very excited about Des, no different than we are about Tyler Allgeier and Drake London and the improvements they’ve made, and guys who are currently on our roster. As always, all options are on the table. Anything that we can do to improve this team and help us win — and to ultimately win championships — that’s what we’re looking for.”

Larry Holder of The Athletic believes that QB Jameis Winston ‘s time is up in New Orleans after the team essentially gave up on him in Week 3 when he was injured and would save $12.8 million against the cap by cutting him.

Ian Rapoport reports that the Saints' new deal with DE Tanoh Kpassagnon is a two-year, $6 million deal with $2.5 million fully guaranteed.