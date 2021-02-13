NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Lions, Vikings

Buccaneers

Buccaneers’ RB Leonard Fournette would like to play for a team that wants him but he knows the league is an uncertain business after being released by the Jaguars last year. He is hoping to remain with his champion teammates in Tampa for 2021 but the future is currently unclear due to the salary cap situation.

“We’ll see,” said Fournette, via Pro Football Talk. “Right now, I’m just enjoying the process right now with this W with this organization and my team. You never know what the future holds for me right now, you know? I wound up ending on a great note. I’d love to be back. We’ll have to talk to my agent and see what they’re talking about.”

Lions

Lions’ new QBs coach Mark Brunell said he is hopeful to start a strong relationship with his quarterbacks and help Jared Goff, Chase Daniel, and David Blough all improve.

“It starts with the relationship,” Brunell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official site. “Earning their trust, having their back, committing to each of the quarterbacks – the starter and the backups. That you’re going to do everything in your power to take their game to the next level.”

Brunell wants his players to know that he can relate to them after his long career in the NFL.

“What I hope resonates with the quarterbacks I get to coach is the fact that I’ve been in their shoes,” Brunell said. “I was a late-round draft pick, a backup for really half my career. I’ve been in a supporting role. I was a starter for a long time, been to the Pro Bowl, on a Super Bowl team, led the league in passing, so I had some really cool moments. I was the guy in Jacksonville for a long time.”

Brunell pointed out that he can “identify with Jared Goff“ given he was traded and lost a starting quarterback role.

“But where I think this will really hit home for these guys is that listen, I’ve been traded, I’ve been cut, I’ve been benched, I’ve been booed, I’ve been told, ‘you’re just not what we want,’ I’ve been kicked to the curb. I’ve gone through just about anything an NFL quarterback can go through. So sure, I can identify with Jared Goff, or whoever is our starter, but I can also identify with the kid who’s just new to the building, who’s young and nobody really expects to even make a team. I’ve been that guy, too. I think players can respect that. I hope they can at least,” said Brunell.