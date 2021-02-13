NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Lions, Vikings

Buccaneers
Buccaneers’ RB Leonard Fournette would like to play for a team that wants him but he knows the league is an uncertain business after being released by the Jaguars last year. He is hoping to remain with his champion teammates in Tampa for 2021 but the future is currently unclear due to the salary cap situation.
“We’ll see,” said Fournette, via Pro Football Talk. “Right now, I’m just enjoying the process right now with this W with this organization and my team. You never know what the future holds for me right now, you know? I wound up ending on a great note. I’d love to be back. We’ll have to talk to my agent and see what they’re talking about.”
Lions
Lions’ new QBs coach Mark Brunell said he is hopeful to start a strong relationship with his quarterbacks and help Jared Goff, Chase Daniel, and David Blough all improve.
“It starts with the relationship,” Brunell said, via Tim Twentyman of the team’s official site. “Earning their trust, having their back, committing to each of the quarterbacks – the starter and the backups. That you’re going to do everything in your power to take their game to the next level.”
Brunell wants his players to know that he can relate to them after his long career in the NFL.
“What I hope resonates with the quarterbacks I get to coach is the fact that I’ve been in their shoes,” Brunell said. “I was a late-round draft pick, a backup for really half my career. I’ve been in a supporting role. I was a starter for a long time, been to the Pro Bowl, on a Super Bowl team, led the league in passing, so I had some really cool moments. I was the guy in Jacksonville for a long time.”
Brunell pointed out that he can “identify with Jared Goff“ given he was traded and lost a starting quarterback role.
“But where I think this will really hit home for these guys is that listen, I’ve been traded, I’ve been cut, I’ve been benched, I’ve been booed, I’ve been told, ‘you’re just not what we want,’ I’ve been kicked to the curb. I’ve gone through just about anything an NFL quarterback can go through. So sure, I can identify with Jared Goff, or whoever is our starter, but I can also identify with the kid who’s just new to the building, who’s young and nobody really expects to even make a team. I’ve been that guy, too. I think players can respect that. I hope they can at least,” said Brunell.
Vikings
- Arif Hasan of The Athletic takes a look at several free-agent targets that the Vikings could consider this offseason in order to bring much-needed improvement in 2021.
- Two receivers who Hasan thinks could make the difference next to sophomore WR Justin Jefferson are Jaguars’ WR Keelan Cole and Rams’ WR Josh Reynolds.
- Cole stood out among the receiving group in Jacksonville in 2020 and would be reunited with his WR coach who recently joined the Vikings, former NFL WR Keenan McCardell.
- While it is clear that Jefferson and WR Adam Thielen are the top two receivers on the team, Cole and Reynolds could be strong options at the No. 3 receiver.
- Hasan mentions a few other options at receiver, including Kendrick Bourne, Danny Amendola, and David Moore.
- One name that Hasan likes is Rams’ C Austin Blythe, and although he says that while it would be nice to sign a guard such as Joe Thuney or Brandon Scherff, the cost would likely be too high for the Vikings.
- There are plenty of cheap veteran options out there which Minnesota could still explore, including G Brian Winters, C David Andrews, T Ty Nsekhe, T Cam Robinson, T Elijah Wilkinson, and T Ty Sambrailo.
- Another player Hasan would like to see the Vikings sign is DT Ndamukong Suh, who is turning 34 but is still a formidable force in the middle. Other options to be considered include Saints’ DT Sheldon Rankins and Browns’ DT Larry Ogunjobi.
- A cheap veteran pass rusher such as a Ryan Kerrigan, Deatrich Wise, Tarell Basham, or Tyus Bowser would also benefit the Vikings, according to Hasan.
- While the Vikings have invested in the cornerback position in recent drafts, Hasan noted that the group is young and encountered problems during the season. He suggests adding an affordable veteran presence such as CB Darqueze Dennard, Michael Davis, Jourdan Lewis, Gareon Conley, or Jason Verrett.