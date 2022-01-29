NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Packers, Rams

Buccaneers
- The Athletic’s Greg Auman expects the defensive line to be a priority for the Buccaneers in the draft this offseason. While Ndamukong Suh and William Gholston could be back, Auman thinks they’ll have an eye on the future like they did this past year with first-round OLB Joe Tryon-Shoyinka behind Jason Pierre-Paul.
- Speaking of Pierre-Paul, Auman notes he plans to wait to make a decision about playing until after his offseason shoulder surgery. That means Tampa Bay could bring him back cheaply perhaps but he was ineffective with most of his snaps this year and Auman thinks the Bucs are ready to turn things over to Tryon-Shoyinka.
- Auman doesn’t see the Buccaneers re-signing TE O.J. Howard and believes they’ll draft a tight end.
- He adds special teams are an avenue the Buccaneers could look at to save cap space, as K Ryan Succop and P Bradley Pinion are set to count nearly $7 million on the cap, with $4 million available in savings.
Packers
- Tony Pauline of PFN reports that wherever Aaron Rodgers ends up this offseason, he has told people in confidence that he wants WRs Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling with him.
- Sources close to the situation tell Pauline that Adams wants to be the highest-paid receiver in the NFL is looking for a contract around $30 million per year.
- However, the Packers may not be willing to go above $24-$25 million per year.
- This obviously opens the possibility for the Packers to franchise Adams at around $22 million for the 2022 season.
Rams
Rams DL Aaron Donald commented on the team’s current path to winning the Super Bowl this offseason.
“It’s just trying to find a way to win,” Donald said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s trying to find a way to get back and accomplish something I never accomplished before. I don’t know what it feels like to win the Super Bowl. I know what it feels like to be there, but I don’t know what it feels like to win. I feel like I accomplished a lot in a short amount of time in this league. The only thing I’m lacking now is being a world champion. To get to that point, we’ve got to win this week.”
- Rams DC Raheem Morris said that DL Aaron Donald has been more vocal. Donald credits LB Von Miller for challenging him to be more of an outspoken leader: “Von [Miller] has challenged me to be more vocal, having Von and having him speak to me and talk to me and I feel like some of the best things I’ve learned from Von is being more of a vocal leader.” (Kayla Burton)
