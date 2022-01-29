NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Packers, Rams

Rams

Rams DL Aaron Donald commented on the team’s current path to winning the Super Bowl this offseason.

“It’s just trying to find a way to win,” Donald said, via Pro Football Talk. “It’s trying to find a way to get back and accomplish something I never accomplished before. I don’t know what it feels like to win the Super Bowl. I know what it feels like to be there, but I don’t know what it feels like to win. I feel like I accomplished a lot in a short amount of time in this league. The only thing I’m lacking now is being a world champion. To get to that point, we’ve got to win this week.”