NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Ikem Ekwonu

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said RB Leonard Fournette ‘s foot injury was sore on Thursday but they are hopeful he’ll improve by Sunday’s game. (Greg Auman)

Buccaneers LT Donovan Smith spoke about his recent struggles and mentioned that he's dealing with a personal matter: "Playing the game of football the best way that I know how. I'm dealing with some things, that's the way it goes… Personal, I don't feel like sharing it with the world." (Joey Knight)

Panthers

Panthers G Austin Corbett had high praise of first-round LT Ikem Ekwonu‘s ability to block defenders at the second level.

“He’s had a couple of those moments where — he doesn’t even realize it, really. Just going up on the second level — his speed and how fast he can close that distance to take a linebacker where he wants him,” Corbett said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “His closing speed that he has in the second level is something – like, OK, must be nice. That’d be great to have.”

Panthers G Brady Christensen said Ekwonu’s potential has been clear to see and he is “getting more comfortable” at the NFL level.

“You could see early on how much potential he had. It was just slowly getting more comfortable in the NFL. You’ve seen that every week,” said Christensen.

Christensen thinks Ekwonu’s performance against Browns DE Myles Garrett in Week 1 was a boost to the rookie’s confidence. He gave up two sacks in that game but has conceded just one in all the weeks since.

“If you go against Myles Garrett, you can go up against anyone. He’s the best in the league, arguably,” Christensen said. “That’s a first game where (you think), if I get through this one, I can play against anyone. I think it gave him a lot of confidence, for sure.”

Panthers

David Newton notes that the Panthers haven’t decided on whether DE Henry Anderson will be activated from the non-football injury list in time for Week 14 after suffering a stroke.

will be activated from the non-football injury list in time for Week 14 after suffering a stroke. Newton adds that Anderson has looked good in practice and is on track to return.