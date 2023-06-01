NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles says there will be a quarterback competition until the team decides to name a starter, with Baker Mayfield and Kyle Trask taking equal first-team reps so far this offseason.

“It’s the grasp of the offense, it’s the reading of the defense,” Bowles said. “It’s not necessarily making the big play, but the right play. Then it comes down to moxie, it comes down to intelligence. In-game intelligence and adjustments and fits and film work. You can see who the team galvanizes around and who’s ready to play the first game and you kinda make a decision from there. It’s a constant analysis. Whether it’s small or whether it’s big, it’s constant analysis from now up until we name a starter.”

Panthers

The Athletic’s Joe Person says that so far the Panthers have not been willing to meet the asking price for some of the top free agent pass rushers still available, like former Rams OLB Leonard Floyd or former Colts DE Yannick Ngakoue . However, he still expects the team to closely monitor potential additions all the way to the end of the preseason.

or former Colts DE . However, he still expects the team to closely monitor potential additions all the way to the end of the preseason. Person writes the team has a plethora of options for how they’ll handle the nickel corner option this season and could play a variety of players there depending on the weekly matchup or what sub-package they’re using. Those include S Jeremy Chinn , CB Jaycee Horn , fifth-round S Jammie Robinson , CB Donte Jackson , CB C.J. Henderson or S Eric Rowe .

, CB , fifth-round S , CB , CB or S . Person points out the Panthers don’t have a traditional power back on the roster right now and that might have some extra importance if they’re reluctant to use first-round QB Bryce Young on sneaks.

on sneaks. He adds punt returner is a spot that’s also wide open, with ST coordinator Chris Tabor saying several players on the roster will get looks: “We have some guys that we’re kind of working through. Some of the rookies just showed up. It’s going to be a work in progress but I’m excited about the guys that we have just because of how hard they work. That’ll give us a chance.”

saying several players on the roster will get looks: “We have some guys that we’re kind of working through. Some of the rookies just showed up. It’s going to be a work in progress but I’m excited about the guys that we have just because of how hard they work. That’ll give us a chance.” Mike Kaye reports the Panthers will host the Jets at Wofford College for joint practices in the month of August.

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis says that DE Cameron Jordan can play for New Orleans for the remainder of his career if he wishes and will eventually be inducted into the team’s ring of honor when he decides to hang it up.

“He’s going to be able to play for us as long as he wants to and as long as he can. Then when the time comes, his name will be up in that Ring of Honor and the Hall of Fame and all those other accolades that come with a player of his stature,” Loomis said, via Rod Walker of the Times-Picayune.

Jeff Duncan of NoLa.com reports that the Saints are parting ways with Head of Football Research and Strategy Ryan Herman after his contract was not renewed after six seasons.