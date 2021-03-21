NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers
- Buccaneers’ K Ryan Succop‘s three-year, $12 million contract incudes $6.25 million guaranteed, salaries of $1.75 million guaranteed, $3.25 million ($1.25 million guaranteed for injury at signing, and a $3.25 million fully guaranteed roster bonus for April 1, 2021. (Aaron Wilson)
Panthers
New Panthers’ LB Haason Reddick believes HC Matt Rhule will use him more effectively, adding that he wants the chance to play outside linebacker full time instead of playing inside at times as he did during his time in Arizona.
“All throughout college, for the most part, I was playing that defensive end/outside linebacker role,” Reddick said, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “I had crafted it, got good at it at Temple, and that helped get me to the first round. Trying the inside linebacker thing wasn’t really my niche. Trying to learn it at the highest level of the game, with how fast the game moved was tough. Moving back outside and rushing, that’s for me. That’s what I do, get to the quarterback, get to the backfield, and being disruptive. That’s what I do, and I’m glad that I’m here now and somewhere that’s understood and they know what I can do.”
Saints
- Saints G Andrus Peat’s had his $10.85 million base salary for 2022 base salary become fully guaranteed on Friday. (Joel Corry)
- Saints RB Alvin Kamara also had his $5.5 million 2022 base salary become guaranteed on Friday to go along with a $6 million roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2022 league year. (Joel Corry)
- Saints’ S P.J. Williams‘ one-year, $2.3 million guaranteed contract includes a $2.24 million guaranteed salary and a $60,000 signing bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
- Saints’ FB Alex Armah‘s one-year, $1.127 million deal includes $357,500 guaranteed, a $137,500 signing bonus, and a $990,000 base salary ($220,000 guaranteed). (Aaron Wilson)
- Iowa DL Chauncey Golston has met virtually with the Saints. (Justin Melo)