NFC Notes: Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

New Panthers’ LB Haason Reddick believes HC Matt Rhule will use him more effectively, adding that he wants the chance to play outside linebacker full time instead of playing inside at times as he did during his time in Arizona.

“All throughout college, for the most part, I was playing that defensive end/outside linebacker role,” Reddick said, via Darin Gantt of Panthers.com. “I had crafted it, got good at it at Temple, and that helped get me to the first round. Trying the inside linebacker thing wasn’t really my niche. Trying to learn it at the highest level of the game, with how fast the game moved was tough. Moving back outside and rushing, that’s for me. That’s what I do, get to the quarterback, get to the backfield, and being disruptive. That’s what I do, and I’m glad that I’m here now and somewhere that’s understood and they know what I can do.”